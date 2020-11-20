Quantcast
Lawyers for Detroit ask federal judge to reprimand Trump campaign for spreading misinformation: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaks at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (StratosBril / Shutterstock.com)

In a court filing regarding the certification of a Michigan county’s election results, lawyers for the city of Detroit are asking a judge to reprimand President Trump’s campaign for spreading misinformation, Reuters reports.

This Thursday, Trump’s campaign said they were voluntarily dropping a lawsuit contesting Michigan’s election results because election officials in Wayne County “met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election.” But as Reuters points out, GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers first refused at first to certify the results, but later reversed course after public outrage.

According to Detroit’s lawyers, the campaign included “impertinent and false language” in the filing and asked a federal judge to strike the filing from the case record.

Read the full report over at Reuters.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
