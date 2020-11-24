Less than 2 in 10 Trump voters are willing to even give Biden a chance – far fewer believe he won the election: report

Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.

A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.

Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.

Clearly Trump’s plot to steal the election by sowing massive disinformation will not keep him in the White House, but it is damaging American democracy and creating a massive bloc of Americans who already, falsely, beleive everything is “rigged” against them.

No one should expert Trump to concede, ever.

66%, or two-thirds of Trump supporters, think Trump should never concede.

“As Trump repeatedly loses vote challenges in court as his lawyers fail to prove wrongdoing in the election count, two-thirds of his supporters think he should never concede to Biden,” CNBC reports. “The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”

