Less than 2 in 10 Trump voters are willing to even give Biden a chance – far fewer believe he won the election: report
Very few Republicans who voted to re-elect Donald Trump believe the president lost the election, and few are willing to give the actual winner, Joe Biden, a chance.
A mere 3% of Trump voters believe Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden, in fact, did beat Donald Trump.
Less than two in 10 Trump voters, just 19%, are willing to give Joe Biden a chance to be a good president, CNBC reports from its new CNBC/Change Research poll of1,203 people who voted for Trump in 2020.
Clearly Trump’s plot to steal the election by sowing massive disinformation will not keep him in the White House, but it is damaging American democracy and creating a massive bloc of Americans who already, falsely, beleive everything is “rigged” against them.
No one should expert Trump to concede, ever.
66%, or two-thirds of Trump supporters, think Trump should never concede.
“As Trump repeatedly loses vote challenges in court as his lawyers fail to prove wrongdoing in the election count, two-thirds of his supporters think he should never concede to Biden,” CNBC reports. “The findings underscore the harm Trump’s unsubstantiated claims have done to confidence in the U.S. electoral system.”
Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report
It's been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.
On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.
Georgia’s GOP governor attacks Trump’s ‘elite strike force’ after they say he’s in on stealing election
It took several days, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is finally responding to accusations that he was in on a conspiracy to "steal" the 2020 election from President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to one of the members of Trump's so-called "elite strike force," Kemp was in on a vast conspiracy to deliver the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” said former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell during a Newsmax interview. “We don’t know who bought their election. I’m sure it crosses party lines.”
BUSTED: Border Patrol caught illegally profiling Spanish speakers in Montana because ‘nobody really has much to do’
The Department of Homeland Security will be paying monetary damages after a shocking case of systemic racism in Montana.
Ana Suda and Martha “Mimi” Hernandez were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for speaking Spanish at a Town Pump gas station in Havre, Montana.
The two U.S. citizens caught the interaction on tape and it was such a scandal it became national news.
On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that a settlement had been reached.