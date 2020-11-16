Quantcast
‘Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately’: Widespread shock after reports of Republican’s ‘election fraud’

Published

1 min ago

on

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses the National Guard Association of the United States 138th General Conference, Baltimore, Md., Sept. 11, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday shocked the political world after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State accused him of election interference.

“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “In a wide-ranging interview about the election, Raffensperger expressed exasperation over a string of baseless allegations coming from Trump and his allies about the integrity of the Georgia results, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Georgia’s voting machines, is a ‘leftist’ company with ties to Venezuela that engineered thousands of Trump votes to be left out of the count.”

'Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately': Widespread shock after reports Republican's 'election fraud'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday shocked the political world after Georgia's Republican Secretary of State accused him of election interference.

"Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Trump's narrow loss in the state," The Washington Post reported Monday. "In a wide-ranging interview about the election, Raffensperger expressed exasperation over a string of baseless allegations coming from Trump and his allies about the integrity of the Georgia results, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Georgia's voting machines, is a 'leftist' company with ties to Venezuela that engineered thousands of Trump votes to be left out of the count."

