‘Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately’: Widespread shock after reports of Republican’s ‘election fraud’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday shocked the political world after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State accused him of election interference.
“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “In a wide-ranging interview about the election, Raffensperger expressed exasperation over a string of baseless allegations coming from Trump and his allies about the integrity of the Georgia results, including claims that Dominion Voting Systems, the Colorado-based manufacturer of Georgia’s voting machines, is a ‘leftist’ company with ties to Venezuela that engineered thousands of Trump votes to be left out of the count.”
Here’s some of what people were saying about Graham:
What Raffensperger told @AmyEGardner is genuinely stunning, with Graham apparently suggesting trying to get ballots from entire counties tossed https://t.co/CQqc09bbxX https://t.co/kWKqKlsuOi pic.twitter.com/gfRCYmQtsn
— Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) November 16, 2020
The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration has general jurisdiction and oversight responsibility over matters relating to federal elections.
— Patricia Zengerle 🦃 (@ReutersZengerle) November 16, 2020
Makes you wonder what type of pressure Lindsey Graham may have placed on the Secretary of State of South Carolina — for his own election — and whether that SOS had the ethics to refuse. https://t.co/TVIYLG6Adh
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 16, 2020
Hey, wasn't the Lt. Governor of Texas offering $1 million for evidence of vote fraud? Can I get the cash for turning in Senator Graham? https://t.co/F0eeKBnReu
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) November 16, 2020
Attn: AG Barr
Still searching for evidence of attempts to interfere with election? Appears that Senator Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately. https://t.co/V1Q23G2NSY
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham is a threat to American democracy. https://t.co/ijso3wwKIs
— Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) November 16, 2020
FOUND THE FRAUD! https://t.co/9w5d5Oh8iP
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 16, 2020
This should make it easy for Graham to point to at least one example of someone trying to tamper with the election https://t.co/bMHKEPvCId
— Ben Terris (@bterris) November 16, 2020
See, now THAT would be actual election fraud https://t.co/akBEGsKzLX
— Fiddler (@cFidd) November 16, 2020
This is the very same Lindsey Graham who said: "We win because of our ideas and we lose elections because [Democrats] cheat us."
— David Roberts (@drvox) November 16, 2020
Is there any consequence for trying to pressure government officials to commit crimes? Seems like Graham should get in trouble for this somehow. https://t.co/ZiRgkmTk8o
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 16, 2020
More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don't give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters. https://t.co/ZFIRsJCqe8
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 16, 2020
Some might call this… election fraud. https://t.co/sB1r7QTzmv
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 16, 2020
This is nothing short of treason. Prosecute Lindsey Graham to the fullest extent of the law. This is a disgraceful and dangerous attack on our democracy. https://t.co/oe0s8rxn1Z
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 16, 2020
Lindsay Graham is out here committing federal crimes to get Trump to 233 electors https://t.co/1a6CUJAlLY
— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) November 16, 2020
This demands investigation. If laws were broken, it demands prosecution. Clearly, if true, @LindseyGrahamSC has no business being in the US Senate. https://t.co/zQ1E5gEC58
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 16, 2020
Just a reminder that if Republicans keep control of the US Senate, Lindsey Graham will remain Judiciary Committee Chairman, which is where the John Lewis Voting Rights Act will live in committeehttps://t.co/jfqnRTlamU
— Jay Riestenberg (@JayRiestenberg) November 16, 2020
