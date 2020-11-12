Loser: A poem about Donald Trump
This is the latest in my ongoing series of TrumPoems chronicling the presidency of Donald Trump, based, as always, on his words and actions.LOSER———I WON I WON I WON I WON!I won I won I won!I won I won I won I won!This race is far from done..I WON I WON I WON I WON!I’ll tweet it like a screamAnd if I tweet it very loudI’ll wake from this bad dream..Sniffle..Remember, folks, not long ago?My rallies proud and large?The swarm of fans who risked their livesSo I could stay in charge?.They cheered me like a deityNo masks to block their criesThey clapped and roared and loved meAs I superspread my lie…
Black women and Latinas are poised to start a political revolution — without white women
This election revealed the potential for a powerful women’s coalition going forward. White women won’t be in the forefront, though. Black women and Latinas will lead the charge.Of course, many white women will be involved because of their sheer numbers. But the last two presidential elections have shown that white women as a whole are not as reliable as Black women and Latinas when it comes to voting in our best interest.So, we are prepared to start the revolution without them.The mere thought of Black women and Latinas coming together to chart the course of the country terrifies many in mains... (more…)
Don’t underestimate the power of Trump’s cult
On the 40th anniversary of that historic summer moment in 1974 when three Republican politicians marched to the White House to tell President Richard Nixon it was time for him to go, the Arizona Republic published a revealing piece that suddenly looms ominous today.
Reporter Dan Nowicki observed in 2014 how history had misread the role played by two Arizonans-- Senator Barry Goldwater and U.S. House Minority Leader John Rhodes--as well as Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott, R-Pa. Nixon resigned August 9, 1974, the day after their visit to the White House.
“Over the years, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott have been lionized for their often-exaggerated role in precipitating Nixon's exit,” Nowicki reported. “Actually, Goldwater, Rhodes and Scott did not try to persuade or urge Nixon to resign. They just confirmed to the doomed president the extent to which his support on the Hill had evaporated.