‘Loser’ Trump roasted for desperate whining at Georgia’s Republican governor
President Donald Trump is not happy with the way the 2020 presidential election recount is going in Georgia, and he’s now taken to whining about it to Georgia’s Republican governor.
Writing on Twitter Monday afternoon, the president bitterly complained that the recount wasn’t being done in such a way that was likely to win him the state, which narrowly went to President-elect Joe Biden by just over 14,000 votes.
“Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match,” he wrote. “Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW!”
The president ended his tweet by tagging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whose administration has been the target of the president’s wrath for its refusal to do his bidding.
Trump’s desperate whining at a fellow Republican drew swift ridicule — check out some reactions below.
What kind of loser loses a red state, twice in one week?
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) November 16, 2020
Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately.
— Lara (@DPWIMM) November 16, 2020
Old Donny was quite prone to fibbin'
And he lost every chance he was given
So when finally at last
We tossed him out on his ass
He had to find a new place to go live in
— Kellum Dander 🇺🇲 (@kellumdander) November 16, 2020
Cry more…😃 pic.twitter.com/XVYTUkZ6i7
— Ruben Michaels🎸🎶🎤🎹… (@MicaelsRuben) November 16, 2020
— Rob (@_rob_the_bob_) November 16, 2020
Lanfslide pic.twitter.com/oFeUDZnJAN
— Jake from State Farm 2.0 (@RIPMSM) November 16, 2020
So now even the recount (under a Trumpy Republican Governor) isn’t good enough for the biggest sore loser in American history.
You’re so pathetic!#YoureFired https://t.co/vX4OuKtrLG
— Republicans for Joe Biden 🇺🇸 (@RepsForBiden) November 16, 2020
THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN. Say goodbye.
Certification dates / electoral votes:
GA: 11.20 = 4 days / 16 EV
MI: 11.23 = 7 days / 16 EV
PA: 11.23 = 7 days / 20 EV
THANKSGIVING: 11.26 (he'll go to MaraLago & won't come back)
AZ: 11.30 = 14 days / 11 EV
WI: 12.01 = 15 days / 10 EV pic.twitter.com/q9uMZLUQ89
— 🐇 On 01/20 Biden is your President! #TrumpConcede (@UTMBColorado) November 16, 2020
Trump’s daily RANTS about the election results are MEANINGLESS.
Joe Biden will become president on January 20, 2021.
— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 16, 2020
I hope they play 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams' as they drag you wig first out of the White House on January 20th.
— Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) November 16, 2020
Imagine giving @realDonaldTrump another 4 years with this horrible performance in job creation. pic.twitter.com/LWQxjz12sv
— Wanaoni Michael (@mike_wanaoni) November 16, 2020
You are gonna torture yourself for the rest of your miserable life. And you deserve every awful minute of it…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 16, 2020
