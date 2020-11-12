‘Lunacy’: Observers stunned by Trump’s latest all-caps Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump had yet another all-caps Twitter meltdown on Thursday when he cited a bogus report from One America News that falsely claimed a computer program deliberately deleted votes for the president.
In the tweet, the president promoted a conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems switching Trump votes to Biden votes, which the president says has cost him the 2020 election.
“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE,” the president wrote. “DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.”
The New York Times has already examined the claim about Dominion and has found it to be false, however.
“The Dominion software was used in only two of the five counties that had problems in Michigan and Georgia, and in every instance there was a detailed explanation for what had happened,” the Times found. “In all of the cases, software did not affect the vote counts.”
The president’s false Twitter rant drew shocked reactions, including from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who described the tweet as “lunacy.”
Check out some more reactions below.
Lunacy. https://t.co/0iLIMSrS3e
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020
YOU 👏🏽 ARE 👏🏽 A 👏🏽 LU 👏🏽 NA 👏🏽 TIC. https://t.co/XEecaEr4EH
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) November 12, 2020
if you believe this bullshit i have a 1000x match offer for you that you will not believe https://t.co/M2JxwjZ2dQ
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 12, 2020
Come on @Twitter @jack Pull the plug already. https://t.co/DxOGj1s499
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) November 12, 2020
LITERALLY NO WORD OF THIS TRUE LOSER https://t.co/LlxfnNB2AM
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 12, 2020
oh God he is really going keep doing this. https://t.co/8l9gwV6agm
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 12, 2020
It will never cease to amaze me that we have just gotten used to the idea that the President of the United States tries to burn down our own system of government https://t.co/ueinfYry6V
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2020
Judge: Your evidence?
Lawyer: SCREAMS IN ALL CAPS
Judge: Your source?
Lawyer: OANN
{gavel}
Judge: Case dismissed. https://t.co/0RjRaHLduD
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 12, 2020
more crazy conspiracy theories –> https://t.co/kQUfsWJpln https://t.co/QoUbAhac6B
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 12, 2020
Hey @GOP come get your party leader, he's rage tweeting from the residence for a seventh straight day. https://t.co/TT9QtGVrJG
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 12, 2020
If this were coming from a Russian propaganda account, Twitter would remove it, not simply label it “disputed” https://t.co/9TaNP0phBT
— Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) November 12, 2020
Seriously… Twitter must suspend Trump, this is getting crazy. https://t.co/wfFdnjBCjf
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 12, 2020
This has been refuted: https://t.co/YMnB0sKnRD https://t.co/23RJW7wCND
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 12, 2020
Prove it in court. Stop tweeting about it and undermining democracy. And if it’s unsubstantiated, admit you’re wrong. For as much as we in the media are call “fake,” we admit and correct. Take a page https://t.co/5ZvmMDFOZ1
— Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) November 12, 2020
lol, even in their most fevered fantasies of fraud he still doesn’t win the popular vote. (2.7 is about half his deficit). https://t.co/MySVN0Wq9P
— farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 12, 2020
This idiot will literally believe anything.
If you told him that Democrat City Official were sticking Trump ballots in their buttholes then Trump would tweet it out. https://t.co/1cSI4gEvfc
— Ben Yelin (@byelin) November 12, 2020
This is getting ridiculous
"No, Dominion voting machines did not cause widespread problems": https://t.co/9MZaX3DZJv https://t.co/6ixY5ogJtH
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 12, 2020
