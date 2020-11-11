Macron leads French tributes to fallen soldiers on Armistice Day
President Emmanuel Macron led France’s traditional Armistice Day ceremony at Paris’s Arc de Triomphe on Wednesday, honouring soldiers who fought and perished during the two World Wars.
The French president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the armistice that ended the Great War on the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” of 1918.
He then rekindled the flame at the foot of the tomb during a solemn ceremony that was scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures.
French officials will later move the remains of wartime writer Maurice Genevoix into the country’s Panthéon of national heroes, an honour championed by Macron to encourage remembrance of the conflict.
Genevoix wrote five memoirs of his time as a frontline soldier experiencing the horrors of trench warfare in the conflict, which he later collected into a single book “Ceux de 14” (“Men of 14”).
The work is considered by many to be the single greatest literary work to have emerged in French from the 1914-18 war, with its raw insight into the experience of battle drawing comparisons with “Storm of Steel” by German writer Ernst Junger or the English poetry of Wilfred Owen.
Marking 102 years since the end of World War I, an installation by French composer Pascal Dusapin and German artist Anselm Kiefer, commissioned by the French presidency, will also be put in the Panthéon.
A host of other events are planned across France to mark Armistice Day.
Officials in the Limousin region will commemorate the deeds of a six-year-old boy who is hailed as the youngest French World War II hero for carrying messages under his shirt to leaders of the resistance against Nazi occupation.
The name of Marcel Pinte — known as Quinquin — will be inscribed on Wednesday into the war memorial in Aixe-sur-Vienne just west of the city of Limoges.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
2020 Election
How many different ways will Trump poison the ground on his way out the door?
Breaking Banner
Expert explains how Trump is using ‘election fraud’ PAC to ‘fleece his supporters’
Judges are tossing out Trump's desperate attempts to sue his way to victory one by one
President Donald Trump is now raising money to fund his baseless legal battle as he claims the presidential election was "stolen" by Democrats. Up until Tuesday, the Trump campaign claimed all of the funds raised were going to be designated for paying off the campaign's debts.
Trump supporters received emails aggressively urging them to donate to the president's legal fund so he has the "resources" needed to fight the election results. "THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO STEAL THIS ELECTION!" the Trump campaign said in its email. "We can't allow the Left-wing MOB to undermine our election."
Breaking Banner
‘Eight big Trump lies’ debunked in under three minutes by CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Wednesday performed a rapid-fire debunking of some of President Donald Trump's most regularly repeated falsehoods.
During his "Reality Check" segment, Avlon debunked what he described as "eight big Trump lies" that the president is still telling his supporters even after they have been repeatedly proven false.
"Start with the five-volume, bipartisan Senate intel report that found Russian interference in 2016 was not a hoax, as Trump still constantly claims, but very real," Avlon began. "Likewise, the IG report found that the FBI probe into the Trump campaign's Russia ties was justified and not politically biased."