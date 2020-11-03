Quantcast
Connect with us

Mail-in ballots of Black and Latinos rejected at a higher rate than whites: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, an early look at the rejection rates of ballots in states such as Nevada, Florida, North Carolina, and other battleground states, show lower rejection rates overall, but the votes of Black people and Latinos are being rejected at a higher rate than whites.

“More than 21,000 mail-in ballots thus far have been slated for disqualification in battleground states that have begun processing and reporting ballots, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of data from election officials and the U.S. Elections Project,” the Times reports. “The data on disqualified ballots is incomplete and could change as voters correct, or ‘cure,’ ballots slated for rejection. In six of the eight swing states analyzed by The Times, the law requires elections officials to notify voters of perceived errors and give them a chance to cure their ballots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at The Los Angeles Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘They want to steal your vote’: North Carolina AG warns of ‘illegal’ robocalls ‘spreading misinformation’

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

The Attorney General of North Carolina warned voters on Election Day of illegal robocalls trying to suppress the vote.

"Hashim Warren, a 40-year-old registered Democrat in Guilford County, North Carolina, who already voted earlier this week, told BuzzFeed News he received a similar anonymous message today telling him to 'stay home and stay safe' shortly before 10 a.m.," BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday.

“It was sort of creepy,” he said. “It definitely hit on the anxieties my family has had about the election.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Nothing we could do’: House Republicans resigned to big losses after Trump crippled their campaign efforts

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Republicans are preparing to witness their House minority shrink as election results roll in Tuesday night across America.

A GOP operative who spoke with NBC News claimed, "Anything in the single-digit losses is a decent night." The operative also described a net loss of 15 seats as "a reasonably bad night ... If it’s worse than that, Trump is probably being washed out and there was nothing we could do anyway."

The GOP operative spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. Trump is down on average by about 8 points from his 2016 vote "across all types" of districts, including the suburbs, the operative added.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP governor breaks with Trump — and announces he voted for Joe Biden

Published

45 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump received a rebuke from a member of his own party as an incumbent GOP governor announced he voted Joe Biden.

Former GOP governors including John Kasich and Tom Ridge have announced their support for the Democratic Party ticket, but no sitting Republican governor has come out against their party's president.

On Election Day, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott told reporters he voted for Biden after leaving a polling place in Berlin, Vermont, according to Paul Heintz of Burlington's alt-weekly Seven Days Vermont.

Here @GovPhilScott is speaking to reporters outside the Berlin, Vt., town offices, where he just cast his ballot. pic.twitter.com/myXCEOLIWQ

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE