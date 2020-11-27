Quantcast
Connect with us

Man shoots and kills Black teenager after alleged argument over loud music: report

Published

1 min ago

on

An Oregon man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a Black teenager in the parking lot of an Ashland motel on Monday,  The Oregonian reports. Teen has been identified as 19-year-old Aiden Ellison.

Robert Keegan, 47, is facing four criminal counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, Keegan and Ellison got into an argument over Ellison’s allegedly playing loud music. Keegan then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest.

The Southern Oregon Black Leaders, Activists and Community Coalition’s Precious Edmonds said that the killing and the way it was framed by police and the media is an example of the area’s culture of white supremacy.

“The incident where Aiden was shot after an argument listening to his music was really about him not submitting to that man’s perceived authority,” she said.

“He was listening to his music too loudly — that’s irrelevant,” Edmonds said. “It doesn’t change a thing, how good the man who shot him was. All of those things are not relevant to what occurred. But that’s the narrative, that’s the frame of white supremacy.”

Keegan is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Man shoots and kills Black teenager after alleged argument over loud music: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

An Oregon man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a Black teenager in the parking lot of an Ashland motel on Monday,  The Oregonian reports. Teen has been identified as 19-year-old Aiden Ellison.

Robert Keegan, 47, is facing four criminal counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to reports, Keegan and Ellison got into an argument over Ellison's allegedly playing loud music. Keegan then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Arizona ‘hearing’ on election fraud is just some Republicans meeting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump continue to push unfounded allegations of fraud.

On Tuesday, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said that three state legislatures would hold hearings on the campaign's conspiracy theories.

.@JennaEllisEsq tells @charliekirk11: “Three state legislatures—in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—have now said they will hold hearings to assess the evidence and the testimony...so that they can review in their states what exactly happened and get to the bottom of this.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OXQZ8jn59c

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump raises alarm by retweeting post calling the assassination of Iranian scientist a ‘major’ blow

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Amid swirling questions over what, if any, role the United States played in the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, President Donald Trump on Friday amplified to his 88 million followers a Twitter post describing the killing as a "major psychological and professional blow" to Iran.

Sina Toossi, a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), characterized the U.S. president's move as an "implicit approval if there ever was one." The president also retweeted a New York Times report on the killing, which took place as Fakhrizadeh was traveling by car in northern Iran.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE