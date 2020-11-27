Man shoots and kills Black teenager after alleged argument over loud music: report

An Oregon man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a Black teenager in the parking lot of an Ashland motel on Monday, The Oregonian reports. Teen has been identified as 19-year-old Aiden Ellison.
Robert Keegan, 47, is facing four criminal counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to reports, Keegan and Ellison got into an argument over Ellison’s allegedly playing loud music. Keegan then pulled out a gun and fired a single shot into Ellison’s chest.
The Southern Oregon Black Leaders, Activists and Community Coalition’s Precious Edmonds said that the killing and the way it was framed by police and the media is an example of the area’s culture of white supremacy.
“The incident where Aiden was shot after an argument listening to his music was really about him not submitting to that man’s perceived authority,” she said.
“He was listening to his music too loudly — that’s irrelevant,” Edmonds said. “It doesn’t change a thing, how good the man who shot him was. All of those things are not relevant to what occurred. But that’s the narrative, that’s the frame of white supremacy.”
Keegan is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
