Quantcast
Connect with us

Mark Esper’s exit interview offers clues to what Donald Trump may do in his final days as president

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mark Esper speaks to reporters at the Pentagon (MSNBC/screen grab)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s firing did not come as a surprise but that does not mean it was not a disturbing development in the last days of the Trump administration. Now, his interview following his departure signals a very big problem and warning alarm about what is to come as President Donald Trump begrudgingly goes through his lame-duck days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within an hour of his firing, Esper conducted a preemptive interview with Military Times in an effort to ring the alarm about the days ahead. Esper admitted that he was fired simply because he refused to be a Trump loyalist and adhere to the president’s demands. Esper also expressed concern as he warned about the type of replacement to succeed him.

“I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that,” Esper said Wednesday, at a time when reports of his imminent firing were swirling. He added: “Why? Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes man.’ And then God help us.”

He later added, “My frustration is I sit here and say, ‘Hm, 18 Cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody?’ Name another Cabinet secretary that’s pushed back,” he said. “Have you seen me on a stage saying, ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?'”

Contrary to what the Trump administration typically says about most former employees, Esper is not just some “disgruntled” former employee. The threat Esper is suggesting is very real and raises even more questions about the harm Trump’s administration could cause. However, there were multiple occasions where he actually did praise the president’s leadership.

In fact, Esper appeared on multiple conservative news outlets commending Trump’s “bold leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to thank President Trump for his bold leadership and support to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” Esper said while standing next to Trump at a Norfolk, Va., news conference back in March. “This is an unprecedented time for our nation, and your leadership is uniting the American people to defeat this virus.”

Commending Trump may have sent the wrong message to the president which may also explain Trump’s disapproval of Esper pushing back against his attempt to invoke the Insurrection Act. From that point, many suspected Esper would be on Trump’s firing list somewhere down the line. Now, he is.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s humiliating loss of GOP stronghold Arizona was more than John McCain’s revenge: CNN

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

In a report for CNN, Arizona Republic columnist Jon Talton cautioned Republicans believing Donald Trump's loss of normally GOP-friendly Arizona to President-elect Joe Biden was not the result of the President disparaging the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) but also a sign that the state has changed.

With the major news networks calling Arizona for Biden late Thursday night -- all but assuring Trump will be a rare one-term president -- Talson said the results from Arizona showed the state has evolved from one that produced arch-conservative Barry Goldwater.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared and Ivanka Trump will face a ‘rude awakening’ when they return to NYC: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Despite his refusal to concede the 2020 election, most observers agree that eventually President Trump will be forced to leave the White House and return to civilian life. But so will Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Ivanka's "best friend" Georgina Bloomberg says their social lives might take a hit.

If the two White House advisors "expect to ease into other aspects of their old life in New York seamlessly, they may be in for a rude awakening," the British tabloid reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP governors already resisting Biden’s plan to manage the pandemic

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Republican governors are already pushing back on president-elect Joe Biden's plans to help bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The Democratic president-elect says he'll personally call GOP governors in hopes of persuading them to impose mask mandates to slow the spread of the deadly virus, but Politico reports those efforts are probably doomed to fail.

“If President-elect Biden is indeed confirmed to be the next president," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, "and he approaches me about a mask mandate, I would not be going along with a mask mandate."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE