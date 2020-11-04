Mark Kelly unseats Martha McSally in Arizona, flipping John McCain’s former Senate seat blue
Mark Kelly has unseated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, marking the first time in modern history that the state has sent two Democratic senators to Washington.
Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband to former Rep. Gaby Giffords, D-Ariz., ran as a pragmatic liberal. Often posting double-digit margins, he held a wide lead over McSally throughout the year. At one point in early September, Kelly led by 17 points in a Fox News poll.
McSally, never popular in the state, struggled to shake her affiliation with President Trump, at times appearing visibly flustered by the association as Election Day approached. In October, she dodged a debate question about her support for the president, after which Trump belittled her at a rally.
The coronavirus pandemic hit Arizona particularly hard. While McSally tried to tout her work on emergency relief packages, voters continued to hang her star next to Trump’s.
As a result, McSally never sustained gains among suburban voters. This was especially true in the key Phoenix suburbs of Maricopa County, where local polls once showed her down 20 points after anti-Trump conservative super PAC the Lincoln Project ran attack ads this spring.
That county had been a Republican stronghold until 2018, when moderate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema beat McSally there among GOP voters. Despite the loss, McSally still became a U.S. senator after Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, appointed her to replace GOP Sen. Jon Kyl. The outgoing legislator had earlier been appointed to fill the seat left open by the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., upon his death in 2018.
McSally is the only senator in U.S. history to lose her election bid but still score a Senate seat.
McSally had a difficult time trying to distinguish herself from Kelly, who ran a campaign aimed at furthering Sinema’s inroads with moderate Republicans turned off by Trump’s incivility. Kelly embraced pragmatic versions of liberal platforms, such as a public healthcare option and climate change legislation geared at jumpstarting the renewable energy industry.
Both candidates were veteran military pilots. McSally was the first woman combat pilot, and Kelly was a heavily decorated naval aviator deployed to the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm. NASA later recruited Kelly and his twin brother, and Kelly flew a number of space shuttle flights before retiring from both NASA and the Navy in 2011.
That same year, a gunman targeted Giffords, Kelly’s wife, in a mass shooting assassination attempt at a constituent event outside of a grocery store. Giffords, who was shot in the head, sustained severe brain damage, and Kelly, a former firearms owner, became a vocal advocate for stronger gun regulations. The couple launched a gun-control advocacy group together in 2013.
At the same time, Kelly, the son of two police officers, bridged the gap between stronger gun laws and support for Second Amendment rights while evading GOP broadsides amid the Trump-led “law and order” attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.
“Our rights and traditions are so important. [The] Second Amendment is so important,” he said during an Oct. 7 debate. “But we can never let a bunch of kids in [their] classroom, you know, get killed and think there’s nothing we can do about it.”
The Copper State’s demographics have shifted with the introduction of younger voters who tend to favor Democrats, as well as an influx of Latinx voters, securing the state’s status as a toss-up.
Sinema, who upset McSally in 2018’s special election, took over the seat formerly held by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, a staunch conservative who at times criticized Trump and endorsed Biden’s candidacy. Until Sinema, Republicans alone had represented the Copper State in the Senate since 1995.
A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Arizona since former President Bill Clinton carried the state in 1996.
2020 Election
Historian explains how post-election America will still be deeply divided
No matter who wins the election, Americans should not expect to see a heightened sense of national unity or higher levels of satisfaction with the political system in the months to come. A preponderance of evidence suggests that today’s political and ideological divisions have been building for so long that no single candidate or policy agenda could possibly reverse them. Congressional gridlock, eroding public trust, and partisan polarization are not media creations; they are observable and measurable realities. Tackling these issues will be a long, arduous task—if it can be done at all.
2020 Election
‘Now he’s done it’: Trump carried out his threat to claim premature victory — so what happens next?
President Donald Trump has claimed victory even as he tries to shut down vote counting -- which should come as no surprise.
Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the president was trying to generate a "red mirage," just as many predicted, but he also said that other Republicans fared much better than expected.
"A couple months ago, we rolled out the 'red mirage,' this concept that it could appear that Trump wins on Election Night, but when we tally all the votes, he might not," VandeHei said. "[Axios reporter] Jonathan Swan a couple weeks ago reported that Trump would do exactly as he did, declare a premature victory, then Trump denied it -- now he's done it."
2020 Election
Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas again fall short as Republicans dominate the state’s 2020 elections
Some thought it might happen as early as 2014 — and then 2016, and, of course, in 2018.
When all those elections proved disappointing, Texas Democrats said 2020 would be the year, given record voter turnout, a once-in-a-century pandemic that grew out of control under Republican leadership and a highly controversial president.
But 2020 proved another disappointment for the state’s minority party as Republicans remained dominant in Texas, appearing poised to maintain victories in all statewide offices and both chambers of the Legislature. In what has become a familiar refrain, Texas Democrats pointed to 2020’s narrow losses as symbolic victories — signs that the state will one day change in their favor.