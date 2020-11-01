Matt Gaetz buried for painting ‘Trump train’ bus harassers as victims of an FBI investigation

The FBI is investigating an incident that occurred Friday where a “Trump Train” surrounded Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign bus as it traveled with staff onboard from San Antonio to Austin, TX. Biden was not on the bus.

Motorists displayed Trump 2020 flags as they yelled profanities and obscenities, sometimes slowing the Biden campaign bus to 20 mph on Interstate 35, which is an illegal speed on the highway. The incident occurred on the last day of early voting in the state. Nearly 100 vehicles slowed down to try to stop the bus in the middle of the highway. Biden staffers were rattled by the event after a Trump truck tried to run a Biden car off the road, but no one was hurt.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.

Following the incident, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted a video along with this observation, “If you need any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…”

And the reactions followed.

If you needed any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…https://t.co/TirIEkORrD — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 1, 2020

Well, they tried to run a bus belonging to the Vice President off the road, so… — mikesays 86451132020 (@mikesays) November 1, 2020

Did the FBI scrutinize Maxine Waters for inciting violence against Republicans in restaurants, on the sidewalk, anywhere the rabid crowd she was preaching to might encounter them! Double standards – no longer acceptable in America! And the swerving white car should be sued! — Steve D (@steve_devlan) November 1, 2020

Thank you for the snapshot of your appreciation for intimidation and criminal behavior! A politician without civility is dictatorship and communism! FLORIDA he has to go! And there’s an option for civility. @PhilEhr — NBTT (@NBTT23086169) November 1, 2020

Yeah – because trying to run a presidential candidate off the road, potentially killing him, isn’t a big deal and perfectly legal.#TrumpsAmerica — WeThePeople 🇺🇸❤️ (@AndreaLisaUSA) November 1, 2020

It’s called the ‘rule of law.’ If you sobered up for 5 minutes, you might be able to learn about it. In 2021, you will be learning a lot about it…. pic.twitter.com/AsVTS2XI0l — Gary Barboro (@GaryBarboro) November 1, 2020

Terror organizers running victory laps on fb. pic.twitter.com/ILV2Ez9i8v — Mike Powers (@MPsightandsound) November 1, 2020

Brown shirts gonna brown shirt pic.twitter.com/IYTDClE5M7 — RickSanchez119 (@BadNewsSquanch) November 1, 2020

How y’all look at yourselves in the morning is something I can’t wrap my head around! We are sick of the hate! https://t.co/ZwOpknODX3 — KAT Miller (@KATMiller54) November 1, 2020

Future inmate says what? pic.twitter.com/Xb6d6jqUQL — Mike Powers (@MPsightandsound) November 1, 2020