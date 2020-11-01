Quantcast
Matt Gaetz buried for painting ‘Trump train’ bus harassers as victims of an FBI investigation

Published

4 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the impeachment hearings (screengrab)

The FBI is investigating an incident that occurred Friday where a “Trump Train” surrounded Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign bus as it traveled with staff onboard from San Antonio to Austin, TX. Biden was not on the bus.

Motorists displayed Trump 2020 flags as they yelled profanities and obscenities, sometimes slowing the Biden campaign bus to 20 mph on Interstate 35, which is an illegal speed on the highway. The incident occurred on the last day of early voting in the state. Nearly 100 vehicles slowed down to try to stop the bus in the middle of the highway. Biden staffers were rattled by the event after a Trump truck tried to run a Biden car off the road, but no one was hurt.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas [Friday] instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” said Tariq Thowfeek, Texas communications director for the Biden campaign.

Following the incident, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted a video along with this observation, “If you need any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…”

And the reactions followed.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
