McDonald’s launching meatless ‘McPlant’ burger
Fast food giant McDonald’s on Monday announced it was launching a new plant-based burger named the “McPlant” to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.
The group had already tested out a plant-based burger in cooperation with the company Beyond Meat, which specializes in vegan meat substitutes.
The new line will be produced exclusively for McDonald’s, and will be introduced in selected markets next year.
The restaurant chain has not yet said if it will renew its collaboration with Beyond Meat, only saying it will reach out to third-party suppliers as with all its other products.
McDonald’s told investors it was also considering plant-based substitutes for chicken products and for its egg and bacon breakfast sandwiches.
The brand had fallen behind in the niche market to rival Burger King, which was the first to launch a vegetarian version of its iconic “Whopper” burger in April 2019 in the United States.
McDonald’s still relies on its flagship products like the “Big Mac”, “McNuggets” and French fries, which account for around 70 percent of its sales in its main markets.
“As demand for the familiar in these uncertain times is more important than ever, the Company believes these core classics will continue to be significant drivers of growth thanks to both their popularity and profitability,” McDonalds said in a statement.
The company also aims to put a new emphasis on chicken-based products, which are growing faster than the market for beef products.
Following the success of its spicy nuggets in the United States, McDonald’s plans to launch a crispy chicken sandwich there in 2021.
To boost internet sales, which have already grown significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the group will also test a new online platform and a new loyalty program.
It will also build new drive-in only outlets and have lines dedicated to customers who pre-ordered their meals online.
2020 Election
GOP chairwoman admits their lawsuits aren’t going to change the election outcome
GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was asked Monday if she thought the "irregularities" alleged by the Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign would be enough to change the election outcomes. Her response: "Is it going to be enough? No..." She then immediately corrected herself on-camera to say, "We don't know."
McDaniel also said, "We intend to ensure that every lawful voter has their vote counted in accordance with the law."
McDaniel's press conference followed Senator Mitch McConnell's floor address Monday where he said President Donald J. Trump has “every right to look into allegations and request recounts.”
Breaking Banner
Republicans’ efforts to delegitimize the election could cost them Georgia’s Senate seats: analyst
In a Twitter thread on Monday, conservative columnist Josh Kraushaar wrote that Republican faction-fighting could jeopardize their chances of winning the Senate runoffs in Georgia — which would turn the Senate into a 50-50 tie and, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, deny the GOP a Senate majority next year.
The only way to ensure this nightmare scenario for Republicans doesn't happen, Kraushaar wrote, is for Trump and his allies to acknowledge the election result was legitimate and fair.
Republicans in a lose-lose situation that oddly underscores that "power politics" works in checking extremism.
Latest Headlines
