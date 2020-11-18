Quantcast
Meltdown: Trump falsely claims ‘I won the election’ by citing NY Times tweet – after calling paper ‘bad for America’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture/MTP)

President Donald Trump has attacked The New York Times dozens of times, calling the paper and its reporting “an embarrassment to journalism,” “Fake News,” “a biased newspaper,” “all the news that’s not fit to print,” “the Enemy of the People,” and “bad for America,” to cite just a few of the many selections.

But The New York Times was reputable enough for the President to use it as a source Wednesday morning, when he lied that he had “WON THE ELECTION,” and falsely claimed there is “VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY!”

Trump claims are false. He did not win the election and there is not voter fraud all over the country.

Trump was so angry that his top election security chief allowed a report to be issued saying the 2020 election was the “most secure” in history that he fired him Tuesday night.

Here are just a few examples of Trump attacking The New York Times:

