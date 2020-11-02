Fox News host battles Mercedes Schlapp over record COVID-19 surge: ‘It’s not because we’re over-testing’
Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp on Monday suggested that the federal government’s top infectious disease expert deserves to be fired after the election because he “played politics.”
On Sunday, President Donald Trump hinted that he might dismiss Fauci after the doctor recently revealed that the United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” when it comes to spiking cases of COVID-19.
In an interview with Schlapp on Monday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner noted that the country had recently logged over 99,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day.
“The highest number of single day infections of any other nation,” Faulkner pointed out. “Dr. Fauci, though, very respected figure and I’m wondering, especially for some of the swing voters — so they say — who is the president trying to reach with the message that he will fire Fauci?”
“Well, I think that Fauci’s comments this past weekend were disappointing,” Schlapp replied. “I mean, he played politics. And when you’re a career employee and you’re there to serve the American people, you want to stay out of the politics. You’re there to provide medical advice as opposed to take a political side.”
Schlapp argued that Fauci was only one of Trump’s medical advisers.
“Joe Biden, on the other hand, he’s plagiarizing our plan,” she insisted. “He doesn’t have a plan of his own. He just wants to make sure that we all wear a mask — and put a national mask mandate, lock down this country, which we know we cannot afford. We need to reopen our schools, reopen our economy safely and responsibly and get Americans back to work.”
Faulkner, however, did not seem convinced.
“Yeah, you know, the president is still the president right now,” the Fox News host observed. “And as we lead the world in a place where we never thought we’d be in terms of cases. Even [Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir] — handpicked by the president of the United States — says it’s not because we’re over-testing.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
GOP handed another blow as federal judge rejects effort to throw out 127,000 votes cast at Texas drive-thru sites
Republicans were dealt a major blow Monday when a federal judge rejected another last-ditch effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centers. The centers were established during the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, which is home to nearly 5 million residents. There were a total of 10 drive-thru locations offered in the county. An estimated 20,000 or more voters are expected to use drive-thru polling locations Tuesday, said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins, the county's top elections official.
2020 Election
Nearly 127,000 Harris County drive-thru votes appear safe after federal judge rejects GOP-led Texas lawsuit
A federal judge Monday rejected a request by a conservative activist and three Republican candidates to toss out nearly 127,000 votes cast at drive-thru polling sites in Texas’ most populous, and largely Democratic, county.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush appointee, follows two earlier decisions by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court rejecting similar efforts by Republicans challenging the validity of drive-thru voting in Harris County. Although Hanen's ruling is still expected to be appealed, it appears to clear the way for counting of the early voting drive-thru ballots on Election Day.
2020 Election
A brutal supercut exposes the Trump family’s brazen lying about his record on LGBTQ rights
First Lady Melania Trump and Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, have recently exalted him as a major supporter of LQBTQ rights. But a supercut video posted by The Recount shows the opposite to be true.
The video fluctuates between clips of Melania and Tiffany Trump praising the president's track record as very pro-LGBTQ and clips disproving their statements. When the video opens, Melania Trump is seen saying, "I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality" — and then, the video abruptly switches to a clip of CNN's Kate Bolduan referencing "President Trump banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military."