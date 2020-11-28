Michael Jordan donates $2 million from ‘The Last Dance’ to food banks
Air Jordan to the rescue.Michael Jordan has donated $2 million of earnings from his critically acclaimed 10-part ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” to local food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago, Variety reported.“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said in a statement. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”“An incredible gift to be thankful…
Donald Trump slammed by his biographer: He is so incompetent that he cannot even succeed at being a loser
Speaking on CNN this Friday, Trump biographer Michael D'Antonio said that Donald Trump's "buffoonery" in regards to his allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election is consistent with who his is and who he's always been."
"He is profoundly an incompetent person -- a loser, if you might say," D'Antonio said. "He's so incompetent, he can't even succeed at being a loser."
"This is the creature he has always been," he later added.
When asked if he thinks Trump will skip Joe Biden's inauguration, D'Antonio said it's very possible.
"The answer to that will be determined by what he thinks will profit him the most," he said. "By 'profit,' I mean literal profit ... but also what he imagines will profit him going forward."
2020 was the year Melania Trump’s mask cracked for good
Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report
President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.
The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.
It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.