Michigan GOP chair tells elections board not to certify results because Republicans were ‘disrespected’
Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox on Monday asked the Board of State Canvassers not to certify the 2020 election results as scheduled because Republicans were “disrespected.”.
Cox appeared as a witness as the board was considering whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state. Under state law, the board must certify the results before the close of Monday’s meeting.
“I’m asking you to delay certification,” Cox told the board’s four members. “There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election, too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and the sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters.”
“Every step of the election process has been stacked against Republicans,” she continued. “The majority of election officials treated all challengers regardless of party with dignity and respect and let them participate meaningfully in the process.”
But according to Cox, one polling location was “inhospitable and hostile” to Republican poll watchers.
“The reaction from the secretary of state, the attorney general and partisan Democrats has been antagonistic, belligerent and disrespectful,” Cox complained. “I also will not let Republican challengers be disrespected and shoved out of the process.”
“I will continue to stand up for Republicans and demand that they be respected,” she concluded.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
If the GOP thinks Trump is ushering in a crisis — why did they support him for the last year?: Bulwark editor
Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein revealed that there are 21 Republicans too scared to reveal they think President Donald Trump should have reached the end of his options to fight the 2020 election. Still, most of them aren't speaking out publicly and they spent the past year enabling Trump, knowing full well that this is who he is.
Writing for the Bulwark on Monday, Jonathan V. Last cited editors of the National Review who are calling Trump's behavior “disgraceful” and “the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States.”
2020 Election
Power-hungry Republicans do not fear Trump — it’s worse than that
There’s a presumption at work among members of the Washington press corps that needs rethinking. That presumption is this: the Republicans, especially those in the Senate, fear the wrath of voters who have balled up their identities with the rise and fall of Donald Trump. For this reason, all the Republicans, with rare exception, stand in silence while the president prosecutes what must be called an attempted coup d’etat.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
2020 Election
Katie Porter did not question Emily Murphy because the GSA head blew off today’s Biden transition briefing
Add General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy to the long list of Trump administration officials who have decided respectfully honoring a lawful congressional request is optional.
Many Americans on Monday were excited to see Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) question the GSA head, but it was not to be. Tweets like this one went wild on Monday morning:
GET READY: Today Rep. Katie Porter will ask @GSAEmily and the @USGSA to explain to America why they’re blocking the Biden-Harris team from a proper transfer of power. Every lost day endangers the lives of millions of Americans across the country. pic.twitter.com/DtunHVI3xg