Michigan GOP lawmakers meeting with Trump as he tries to stop state from certifying Biden win
A group of Michigan state Republicans is flying into Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump as he desperately tries to stop the state from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
According to the Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, the Michigan lawmakers are flying into Washington at Trump’s request.
Trump’s legal team has spent the last two weeks trying to overturn the results in Michigan, despite the fact that Biden defeated him in that state by more than 150,000 votes.
Trump’s legal team has said that they want GOP-led legislatures in swing states to appoint their own electors who will overturn the vote results in their states and hand the election to Trump.
Such a move would be unprecedented in the history of American democracy and many legal scholars believe that it would not be permitted by the Constitution.
Adav Noti, chief of staff at the Campaign Legal Center and a member of the National Task Force on Election Crises, told Politico this week that “there’s pretty much impossible-to-overcome obstacles” to state legislatures firing the current electors and replacing them with people who will defy voters.
2020 Election
Newsmax host calls on Trump supporters to overthrow GOP and form ‘MAGA Party’
Newsmax host Greg Kelly is calling on conservative Trump supporters to overthrow the Republican Party by forming a new MAGA-inspired political party.
During his Wednesday evening segment of Greg Kelly Reports, he encouraged his viewers to distance from both the Democratic and Republican Parties as he claimed they are not "cutting it." Kelly went on to pitch idea of possibly forming a Make America Great Again (MAGA) political party.
"We need a new party," Kelly told his viewers. "Democrats aren't cutting it, and quite frankly, I don't think the Republicans are cutting it. At least a lot of them are just mailing it in."
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. moves to get ‘very involved’ in Georgia runoffs in ‘national audition’ for 2024: report
Donald Trump Jr. is jockeying to take a role in Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Sources told Daily Caller correspondent Christian Datoc that the president's son will campaign for Republican candidates in the state, where top 2024 Republican presidential contenders are also expected to take the spotlight.
"NEW: a source close to @DonaldJTrumpJr tells me he plans to 'get very involved in the two Georgia runoffs in the coming weeks' — a number of 2024 GOP hopefuls (Rubio, Haley, even Pence) are already using/scheduling campaign events in the state as a sort of national audition," Datoc wrote on Twitter.
2020 Election
‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.
Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.
"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."