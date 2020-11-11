Mike Pence cancels Florida vacation to help Trump effort to overturn presidential election
Mike Pence isn’t going to Disney World anytime soon.The vice president scrapped plans for a Florida vacation so he could help lead President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in last week’s election, the Washington Post reported.Pence gave Republican senators a presentation Tuesday on Trump’s legal efforts to cast doubt on Biden’s victory, and urged them to stick by the president’s side.The conservative veep has mostly stayed out of the public eye since his boss signaled that he has no intention of conceding the election.Election officials will start certifying …
Fox News now says ‘we’re just not sure’ if Joe Biden will be next president
Fox News senior White House correspondent John Roberts now says he's "not sure" who will be the next president even though his network has called the race for President-elect Joe Biden.
Roberts told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that he expects Republican legislators to have a "hard time" allowing electors to cast their votes for Biden when the Electoral College officially chooses the next president on December 14.
"One thing is that if they do manage to prolong this process, we start to get into December," Roberts asserted. "There comes a time when these electors have to be seated to vote on who will become president of the United States. And I'm told that the anger out there in these red states is so deep and so palpable, the GOP legislators may have a difficult time seating Biden electors when it comes down to putting in place that process for the vote on December 14th."
Bill Barr’s push to investigate voter fraud claims inflames tensions with corruption prosecutors: report
As President Trump's Ukraine scandal enveloped D.C. last fall, eventually leading to his impeachment, public corruption prosecutors in the Justice Department were held back by Attorney General Bill Barr from investigating whether Trump had broken any other laws, the New York Times reports.
"After the Senate acquitted the president, Mr. Barr in effect took the case away from the Public Integrity Section, sending all Ukraine-related inquiries to the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, according to six people familiar with the matter," the Times reports. "Compounding the prosecutors’ dissatisfaction was a stalled case around that time against a member of Mr. Trump’s cabinet, the former interior secretary Ryan Zinke. The deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, told the section’s lawyers that they needed a stronger case."
Brilliant supercut of Fox News hosts shows how they completely flipped on election challenges since 2016
After President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, opinion hosts at Fox News angrily demanded that Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton and Democrats concede at once. But four years later, the same Fox hosts are making no such demands of President Donald Trump, who might end up losing to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 300 electoral votes after all the counting is finished.
And a supercut video by the Washington Post shows how badly Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts have flip-flopped from what they were saying about election results four years ago.