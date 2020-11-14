Mike Pence offers delusional response to MAGA crowd chanting ‘four more years’

Vice President Mike Pence signaled on Friday that President Donald Trump has absolutely no plan to concede despite losing the presidential election.

On Friday, Pence delivered a speech at the Conservative think tank known as the Council for National Policy. During his speech, Trump supporters began chanting “four more years,” according to the transcript, but instead of setting the record straight Pence only added to their false hopes.

“That’s the plan,” Pence said, adding, “I promise you: We will keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, until every illegal vote is thrown out, and we will never stop fighting to make America great again.”

The vice president also claimed “we await the results of our election” despite President-elect Joe Biden already being declared the winner of the election. As of Saturday, November 14, the Electoral College results show Biden defeating Trump with 306 electoral votes to the president’s 232 which is a relatively wide margin that basically seals the deal.

Pence’s remarks come as the White House refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power to Biden’s new administration. Despite the election results, Trump, his campaign advisors, and White House officials have continued to spread falsehoods to undermine the results of the election as the president has refused to accept defeat.

Although the vast majority of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed due to lack of evidence, he continues to give his supporters hope that he will continue to govern for another four years. In fact, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, on Friday, also said that they are preparing for “a second Trump term.”