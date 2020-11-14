Mike Pence offers delusional response to MAGA crowd chanting ‘four more years’
Vice President Mike Pence signaled on Friday that President Donald Trump has absolutely no plan to concede despite losing the presidential election.
On Friday, Pence delivered a speech at the Conservative think tank known as the Council for National Policy. During his speech, Trump supporters began chanting “four more years,” according to the transcript, but instead of setting the record straight Pence only added to their false hopes.
“That’s the plan,” Pence said, adding, “I promise you: We will keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, until every illegal vote is thrown out, and we will never stop fighting to make America great again.”
The vice president also claimed “we await the results of our election” despite President-elect Joe Biden already being declared the winner of the election. As of Saturday, November 14, the Electoral College results show Biden defeating Trump with 306 electoral votes to the president’s 232 which is a relatively wide margin that basically seals the deal.
Pence’s remarks come as the White House refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power to Biden’s new administration. Despite the election results, Trump, his campaign advisors, and White House officials have continued to spread falsehoods to undermine the results of the election as the president has refused to accept defeat.
Although the vast majority of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed due to lack of evidence, he continues to give his supporters hope that he will continue to govern for another four years. In fact, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, on Friday, also said that they are preparing for “a second Trump term.”
2020 Election
Trump takes credit for COVID vaccine and defends withholding it from New York as the ‘New York delay’
In two tweets on Saturday morning, Donald Trump took credit for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine -- which was done independently of the government -- and then defended withholding from New York by claiming Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is to blame before calling it the "New York delay."
According to the president, "I LOVE NEW YORK! As everyone knows, the Trump Administration has produced a great and safe VACCINE far ahead of schedule. Another Administration would have taken five years. The problem is, @NYGovCuomo said that he will delay using it, and other states WANT IT NOW..."
He then added, "We cannot waste time and can only give to those states that will use the Vaccine immediately. Therefore the New York delay. Many lives to be saved, but we are ready when they are. Stop playing politics!"
2020 Election
K-pop fans troll #MillionMAGAMarch as Trump supporters and Proud Boys organize protest against election results
K-pop kids are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of delectable pancakes as Trump supporters and Proud Boys hope their protest will lead to changes in the election results.
It all started when actor Shea Depmore called on TikTokers and Twitter users to get to work. In a video Depmore shared via TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, November 12, she made a public service announcement to her followers.
"Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I've seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they're angry," Depmore said. "But I don't want these Proud Boys to be proud."
2020 Election
‘You’re fooling yourself’: CNN host tells Trump supporters to read the ‘handwriting on the wall’ — it’s over
On CNN Saturday, anchor Michael Smerconish warned Trump supporters to accept the reality of their loss, and stop pretending there's some sort of secret ace in the hole they can pull to win between now and when states certify their results.
"I'll read some responses throughout the course of the program ... 'Smerconish, why are you starting out your show with NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER when in fact, it's not! it hasn't been certified yet,'" said Smerconish. "Come on, trust the process. You know, that statement was the mantra for the 76ers for a long time. It might not be official, there is a process underway, and I respect the process."