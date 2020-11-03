‘Mind-blowing’ passages just released from unsealed Mueller report
A newly-released and less-redacted version of Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Democratic National Convention (DNC) server hack revealed details about prosecutors’ investigation into Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, President Donald Trump’s close advisor, Roger Stone, and the decision not to charge them for their involvement.
Based on the report, although it was confirmed that WikiLeaks leaked the stolen DNC emails back in July and October 2016, and that Stone appeared to have sufficient knowledge of the impending leak prior to the emails going public, “investigators ‘did not have sufficient evidence’ to prove active participation in the hacks or knowledge that the electronic thefts were continuing,” according to Buzzfeed News.
The report also suggested there was no way to indicate that the hack was beneficial for Trump’s first presidential campaign.
“In addition, federal prosecutors could not establish that the hacked emails amounted to campaign contributions benefitting Trump’s election chances and furthermore felt their publication might have been protected by the First Amendment, making a successful prosecution tenuous.”
Many have taken to Twitter with their reactions to the new release while criticizing U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr for suppressing politically damaging information that could have impacted Trump’s presidential campaign.
The president’s previous written testimony also appears to clash with the unsealed evidence in the Mueller report. In his written responses, Trump claimed he “could not recall discussing WikiLeaks with Mr. Stone.”
Buzzfeed also offered a side-by-side comparison of both reports to show the distinct differences between the two. In many cases, full passages were suppressed from the previously released version of the report.
Prayers for Kamala Harris at her ancestral Indian village
Villagers from the southern Indian ancestral home of US vice-president hopeful Kamala Harris prayed Tuesday for her victory in an election on the other side of the globe as polls opened.
Harris, 56, was born in California, but was often taken to India by her mother -- breast cancer specialist Shyamala Gopalan -- and has spoken about the positive influence of her grandfather.
Her maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a senior Indian civil servant, was born in Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu state.
At the village's main temple Tuesday, some 60 locals offered prayers, bathed an idol of Dharma Sastha -- an avatar of Hindu god Ayyappan -- and served food as part of a ceremony.
‘Dangerous and scary’: Pennsylvania AG blasts Trump’s warnings of ‘violence in the streets’
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday hammered President Donald Trump for warning that there would be "violence in the streets" if Pennsylvania is allowed to count ballots after midnight on November 3rd.
Appearing on CNN, Shapiro accused the president of attacking the integrity of the election in his state when he tweeted out that counting ballots after November 3rd "will allow rampant and unchecked cheating" and "will also induce violence in the streets."
"There is a high cost to the president's rhetoric," he said. "You know, he may have lost in court against us every single time and your fact checkers may point out routinely that he lies, but there's still an effect to his rhetoric -- and it is dangerous, and it is scary, and it is something that certainly we're prepared for in law enforcement."
Election laws and lawsuits: Here’s a field guide to the states that may determine the 2020 outcome
The run-up to Election Day this year has seen records for early voting (nearly 100 million people as of Monday) — and for the volume of election-related litigation. It's unclear how long it will take for a victor to emerge in the presidential contest, particularly given the pandemic-driven surge in Americans casting ballots by mail, which will continue to be counted for several days after Election Day in some states. But one thing is certain: Unless there's a near-landslide in either direction, we're likely in for some intense legal combat.