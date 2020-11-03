‘Mind-blowing’ passages just released from unsealed Mueller report

A newly-released and less-redacted version of Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Democratic National Convention (DNC) server hack revealed details about prosecutors’ investigation into Julian Assange, WikiLeaks, President Donald Trump’s close advisor, Roger Stone, and the decision not to charge them for their involvement.

Based on the report, although it was confirmed that WikiLeaks leaked the stolen DNC emails back in July and October 2016, and that Stone appeared to have sufficient knowledge of the impending leak prior to the emails going public, “investigators ‘did not have sufficient evidence’ to prove active participation in the hacks or knowledge that the electronic thefts were continuing,” according to Buzzfeed News.

The report also suggested there was no way to indicate that the hack was beneficial for Trump’s first presidential campaign.

“In addition, federal prosecutors could not establish that the hacked emails amounted to campaign contributions benefitting Trump’s election chances and furthermore felt their publication might have been protected by the First Amendment, making a successful prosecution tenuous.”

Many have taken to Twitter with their reactions to the new release while criticizing U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr for suppressing politically damaging information that could have impacted Trump’s presidential campaign.

The president’s previous written testimony also appears to clash with the unsealed evidence in the Mueller report. In his written responses, Trump claimed he “could not recall discussing WikiLeaks with Mr. Stone.”

Buzzfeed also offered a side-by-side comparison of both reports to show the distinct differences between the two. In many cases, full passages were suppressed from the previously released version of the report.