Quantcast
Connect with us

Minnesota GOP had warning of COVID outbreak — but only told Republican staffers: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (Image via YouTube).

According to the Star Tribune, Republicans in the Minnesota state Senate became aware of a COVID-19 outbreak in their midst this week — but only sent out a warning to Republican members and staffers, leaving their Democratic-Farmer-Labor counterparts in the dark on a serious risk to their health.

“In the memo, Craig Sondag, the Senate Republican chief of staff, declined to reveal the names of the infected, citing a balance between the infected people’s right to privacy and the need of their contacts to know they had been exposed. He instructed all GOP Senate staffers to work from home, including during Thursday’s special session,” said the report. “The memo, the authenticity of which was confirmed to the Star Tribune by Senate spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski, was first reported by Minnesota Public Radio. MPR also reported that Sen. Paul T. Anderson, R-Plymouth, has tested positive for COVID-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DFL Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent called the news “outrageous and completely unacceptable,” and DFL Gov. Tim Walz expressed shock at the GOP caucus’ behavior on Twitter Saturday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Blood of Liberty’ PAC formed by right-wing political operative looking to rebrand himself as a ‘center right’ post-Trump player

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — He helped President Donald Trump win Florida and managed conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer’s congressional campaign. Now Scott Barrish is trying to reinvent himself as a centrist.

The rebranding effort comes in the form of a violently named new foundation and political action committee that Barrish founded this week, the Sang de Liberte Foundation, which translates in French to blood of liberty. Not despite the name, though, Barrish says in an interview that the group is going to be a “center-right” organization aimed at advancing limited government.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump 2024? Bring it on

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

The story of the 2020 election is pretty simple. Donald J. Trump fired up both major parties' bases to an unprecedented degree, and the Democrats' was bigger. With the highest turnout rate in 120 years, Joe Biden will win the popular vote by a margin of somewhere around 7 million votes when all of the ballots are counted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump supporters at war with each other over whether the president should concede: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post profiled several Trump supporters in the aftermath of the president's election loss, and found a growing split in them on whether to continue denying the legitimacy of the election results, or admit Joe Biden is the winner and move on to fight another day.

"Many Trump voters say it would seem out of character for the president to make a concession speech. As of Friday, bettors on PredictIt, an online prediction market, put the chance that Trump would concede anytime soon at just 9 percent," reported Marc Fisher, Christine Spolar, and Hannah Knowles. "Still, some Trump supporters believe he is hurting the country by making false claims about fraud."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE