Mississippi voters back new flag without Confederate emblem
Voters in Mississippi approved on Tuesday a new state flag that will feature the magnolia flower, months after the southern state retired its old banner bearing a Confederate battle emblem.
Mississippi’s flag was the last in the US to include a symbol of the Confederacy, a collection of southern states where slavery was legal and which seceded from the union in 1860.
Many African Americans believe the flag carries racist connotations, while white southerners argue it is a symbol of Southern heritage.
US media reported that Mississippi voters had backed the flag’s new design, which also will carry the words “In God We Trust.”
The old flag was retired over the summer, as the US exploded with the biggest protests in decades against racism and police brutality.
The ongoing movement for racial justice in the US also prompted the removal of statues of Confederate figures, either formally removed by local governments or forcibly toppled by protesters.
2020 Election
2020 Election
For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
President Donald Trump's big win in Florida owes much to his strident denunciation of leftist governments in Latin America, which resonated loud and clear with conservative Hispanics in the southeastern state.
In Florida, this demographic is led by Cubans who loathe the communist government in Havana, against which Trump adopted a hard line during his presidency and the campaign for the White House.
In Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, dozens of Cubans listened to salsa music and waved American flags Tuesday night as they celebrated Trump's victory in Florida, and its rich prize of 29 electoral votes.
2020 Election
New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term
New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comfortably secured a second term in US Congress on Tuesday with an expected win over her Republican challenger, who was outspent despite raising $10 million.
As the neck-and-neck presidential race kept American voters on edge, the quartet known as "The Squad" that includes Ocasio-Cortez posted successes for the Democratic Party's left wing.
John Cummings, 60, hoped fundraising from conservative donors nationwide could propel him past one of the left's most popular stars.
But the former police officer and high school teacher was no match for the charismatic 31-year-old representative of parts of New York City's Bronx and Queens.