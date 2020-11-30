Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday
US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on Monday, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent.
“We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death,” said the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel.
If the US Food and Drug Administration agrees it is safe and effective, the first of the drug’s two doses could be injected into the arms of millions of Americans by the middle of December.
American pharmaceutical Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech applied for similar approvals last week, and their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10.
The Moderna vaccine, which was co-developed with the US National Institutes of Health, is being studied in a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants across the United States.
An interim analysis announced earlier this month was based on 95 patients who fell sick with Covid-19.
The final analysis was based on 196 cases, 185 of which were observed in a group assigned a placebo versus 11 who received the shots.
Thirty people had severe cases — all of whom were in the placebo group — which also included one person who died.
Significantly, efficacy was uniform across age, race, ethnicity and gender, the company said.
The 196 Covid-19 cases included 33 adults over the age of 65, and 42 participants identifying as being from diverse communities (including 29 Hispanic, six Black, four Asian Americans and three multiracial participants).
The vaccine was generally well tolerated, with the most common side effects including injection site pain, fatigue, muscle pain, joint pain, headache, and redness at the site.
These increased in frequency and severity after the second dose in the vaccinated group.
The press statement included the line: “no new serious safety concerns have been identified by the Company” — but it did not explicitly say whether serious concerns have been flagged previously.
Moderna said it expects to have approximately 20 million doses of the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, available in the US by the end of the year.
It also expects to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.
© 2020 AFP
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine trial yields ‘remarkable’ results — zero participants developed severe illness
On Monday, the American Association for the Advancement of Science reported that not a single participant in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial has developed serious illness — a promising sign for the safety of a vaccine that has also shown to have high rates of efficacy.
"Only 11 people who received two doses of the vaccine developed COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the pandemic coronavirus, versus 185 symptomatic cases in a placebo group. That is an efficacy of 94.1%, the company says, far above what many vaccine scientists were expecting just a few weeks ago," reported Jon Cohen. "More impressive still, Moderna’s candidate had 100% efficacy against severe disease. There were zero such COVID-19 cases among the vaccinees, but 30 in the placebo group."
Trump administration leaving states hanging on COVID-19 vaccine plans: ‘This is all going to be very messy’
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's outgoing administration has -- to date -- shared very little information with the individual states on when they can expect the coming COVID-19 vaccines, how to distribute them and how they should prioritize who should receive them.
With the president barely involved with the White House task force whose job it is to stem the rising tide of coronavirus infections, states looking for guidance are coming up empty-handed.
The report notes that there has been an agreement that frontline workers -- 21 million health care workers in all -- involved with dealing with COVID-19 victims should be at the front of the line, but after that the federal government is leaving the hard decisions about how to proceed to the states.