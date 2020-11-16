More than 80,000 sexual abuse claims expected against US Boy Scouts
More than 80,000 victims of sexual abuse that took place in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are expected to come forward by Monday evening, the deadline to receive compensation from the organization, a lawyer for the victims told AFP.
Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale said he expected the group of claimants by 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) to be around eight times the size of the 11,000 claims brought worldwide against the Catholic Church.
“We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward,” the scouting organization said in a statement.
“We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain.”
The group, founded in 1910, has 2.2 million members between the ages of five and 21.
Rocked by accusations of sexual abuse, the BSA filed for bankruptcy in February in an effort to block settlement claims from hitting the organization directly and instead funneled them to a compensation fund.
The group, which is valued at more than $1 billion, has not said how much they intend to spend via this fund.
Revelations of misconduct in US scouting circles came to widespread attention in 2012 when the Los Angeles Times published internal documents spelling out details of decades of sexual abuse.
Some 5,000 “perversion files” were uncovered, identifying about as many alleged culprits among scout leadership, including scout masters and troop leaders.
Most incidents were never reported to authorities and the BSA took it upon themselves to remove the accused offenders.
Multiple cases have been filed against the BSA since 2012, especially after several states extended the statute of limitations on allegations of child sexual assault.
And US Catholic Church leadership, also roiled by child sexual abuse claims, is set to meet virtually for its annual conference Monday.
The agenda has been updated to include discussion on a damning Vatican report released last week on defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and the silence of many of his peers.
The 450-page document details several incidents in which young priests or seminarians reported allegations of abuse by McCarrick but investigations were never opened.
Breaking Banner
Minnesota GOP leader urged to resign after failing to inform Democrats of COVID-19 outbreak at statehouse
The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate is facing calls to step down over his mishandling of a coronavirus outbreak.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party called for him to resign from his leadership post, reported the Star Tribune.
“[Republican caucus members] engaged in high-risk behaviors," said DFL Senate Leader Susan Kent. "[Gazelka] misled Minnesotans about their actions and they have made excuses instead of being accountable.”
Breaking Banner
Biden’s presidency could be the ‘last gasp’ of democracy — unless Democrats dump neoliberal economics: Thom Hartmann
America is in limbo.
There is the good: Joe Biden is president-elect. He has defeated Donald Trump, winning the highest percentage of eligible voters since Richard Nixon in 1972. Biden also received the highest number of votes in American history — approximately 77 million. It is clear that the American people have given Biden a mandate to lead the country into a better future.
As expected, Donald Trump continues to claim, against all evidence to the contrary, that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him through "voter fraud" and is attempting to use the courts to overturn the election results. To this point these efforts have completely failed. Biden has announced a committee of esteemed experts who will lead the country's efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Pfizer recently announced that it has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus which should be ready for mass distribution in 2021. Despite all of Donald Trump and his movement's assaults on the country's democracy, social cohesion and even its future, there is a sense that President Biden could both return the country to "normalcy" and then make it better and stronger.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Texas cop tases Black man after pulling him over at gunpoint for ‘dirty license plate’
A police officer in Texas has resigned after video showed him using a Taser on a Black man who was pulled over for allegedly having a "dirty license plate."
City officials in New Braunfels shared body camera footage of the incident at a press conference on Monday.
In the video, Officer Kaleb Meyer can be seen confronting Clarence Crawford, who is sitting inside his car.
"Put your hands on the wheel!" Meyer shouts as he points a gun at Crawford.
"Please don't shoot me, officer!" Crawford exclaims. "I'm Black. Please don't shoot me!"
As Crawford begs not to be shot, the officer exchanges his pistol for a Taser.