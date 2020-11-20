‘Multiple people injured’ in shooting at US mall: media
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a US mall Friday, according to local media, with victims rushed to hospital but no fatalities immediately reported.
The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the “active” response by local police.
It was not clear how many people had been wounded. Local media reported seeing at least three people being taken from the mall by stretcher. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown.
None of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Wauwatosa Dennis McBride told ABC News, adding that the shooter was believed to be still at large.
The Journal Sentinel said that the local medical examiner — which is called to scenes with deaths — was not at the mall, which is some six miles (10 kilometers) outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city.
Wauwatosa police said a press conference would be held later Friday.
Don Trump Jr. tests positive COVID-19: report
Yet another prominent Republican in the president's inner circle has caught COVID-19.
Donald Trump, Jr. has contracted coronavirus according to reporting by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump's orbit.
The president's son is reportedly quarantining.
Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told.
He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says.
2020 Election
Republican Brian Kemp announces he will abide by Georgia law and accept certified results that Trump lost
Georgia certified it's 2020 general election results on Friday -- and the state's GOP governor announced he will follow state law and accept the results.
“State law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate legal option if they choose,” Kemp said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.
“As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do," Kemp explained.
2020 Election
Mike Pence motorcade stuck in traffic after making wrong turn outside Atlanta: reports
Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade went the wrong direction on 285 - east instead of west - on Friday before finding its way back to the correct direction. They then had to ease their way through gridlocked traffic to Dobbins Air Force Base.
Pence was in Georgia to support the two GOP candidates whose races will ultimately decide the fate of the U.S. Senate - Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
"I couldn't be more proud to be standing with two Senators and serving alongside a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life," Pence said as he addressed the crowd.