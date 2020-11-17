‘Must win’: Trump panics over Georgia Senate runoffs after new Fox Atlanta poll
President Donald Trump was the latest Republican to worry about the January runoff elections for both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.
“Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections — and they privately described President Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 election,” The Washington Post reported Monday.
“Those blunt assessments, which capture a Republican Party in turmoil as Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, were made on a Nov. 10 call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is coordinating fundraising for the Jan. 5 runoffs,” the newspaper reported. “The comments by the senators and Rove were shared with The Washington Post by a person who provided a detailed and precise account of what was said by each speaker on the call.”
Trump voiced his concern in a tweet sent after 10 p.m. Monday evening after a new Fox Atlanta poll showed the races to be “extremely tight” — with approval for the Peach State’s GOP Gov. Brian Kemp fading.
“Wow! Governor Kemp will hopefully see the light before it is too late. Must finally take charge! Two GREAT Senators, who do so much for Georgia and truly love the USA, are in a must win battle with two incompetents who don’t have a clue!” Trump argued.
President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential race in Georgia.
Wow! Governor Kemp will hopefully see the light before it is too late. Must finally take charge! Two GREAT Senators, who do so much for Georgia and truly love the USA, are in a must win battle with two incompetents who don’t have a clue! https://t.co/j10ZRZpYjK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
2020 Election
‘The truth won’: Michigan Secretary of State praises certification as Trump rants on Twitter
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson praised the decision of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse the previous partisan ruling of its two Republican members blocking certification for ballots from the city of Detroit, a move that sparked nationwide outrage.
"It appears that the truth won in this scenario, based on basically, the evidence is clear there were no irregularities, there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and in fact there were simply minor clerical errors, as we were discussing, actually less clerical errors than in past elections," said Benson. "And that really isn't a valid reason in my view, and apparently ultimately the board, to invalidate and silence the voice of voters in the state's largest county."
2020 Election
Giuliani is seeking to overturn the vote in three states — so Trump stays in office after losing: report
President Donald Trump's legal team is seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to remain in office despite losing, according to a new report.
The report came after a crazy night of legal maneuvering, as summarized by voting rights expert Ari Berman.
Truly terrifying last hour for democracy:
-Trump fires top DHS official for refuting bogus fraud claims
-Wayne County MI GOP canvassers refuse to certify results, say Black votes shouldn't count
-Trump lawyer says state legislatures should illegally nullify will of voters
2020 Election
Trump fired cybersecurity official for telling the truth — and it may be great news for Joe Biden
President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce he had fired the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020