‘Must win’: Trump panics over Georgia Senate runoffs after new Fox Atlanta poll

President Donald Trump was the latest Republican to worry about the January runoff elections for both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.

“Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party’s ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections — and they privately described President Trump on a recent conference call as a political burden who despite his false claims of victory was the likely loser of the 2020 election,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

“Those blunt assessments, which capture a Republican Party in turmoil as Trump refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, were made on a Nov. 10 call with donors hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee. It featured Georgia’s embattled GOP incumbents, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Karl Rove, a veteran strategist who is coordinating fundraising for the Jan. 5 runoffs,” the newspaper reported. “The comments by the senators and Rove were shared with The Washington Post by a person who provided a detailed and precise account of what was said by each speaker on the call.”

Trump voiced his concern in a tweet sent after 10 p.m. Monday evening after a new Fox Atlanta poll showed the races to be “extremely tight” — with approval for the Peach State’s GOP Gov. Brian Kemp fading.

“Wow! Governor Kemp will hopefully see the light before it is too late. Must finally take charge! Two GREAT Senators, who do so much for Georgia and truly love the USA, are in a must win battle with two incompetents who don’t have a clue!” Trump argued.

President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential race in Georgia.

