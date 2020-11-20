My Pillow guy Mike Lindell helps right-wing alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse get out of jail: report

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.

“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.

The 17-year-old has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since his extradition from Illinois on Oct. 30. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. Two men – Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha – were killed. Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis was seriously injured.

