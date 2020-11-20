Quantcast
My Pillow guy Mike Lindell helps right-wing alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse get out of jail: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and My Pillow Mike Lindell (Screen Capture)

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.

“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.

The 17-year-old has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since his extradition from Illinois on Oct. 30. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. Two men – Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha – were killed. Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis was seriously injured.

“Rittenhouse’s case has become a political lightning rod, with gun-rights activists and conservatives calling Rittenhouse a hero, while those on the left see his case as an example of the danger of right-wing militias,” the Kenosha News reported.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is out of jail,” Attorney L. Lin Wood confirmed on Twitter, the newspaper reported. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.”

Breaking Banner

El Paso using prisoners as morgue workers — while pleading for help from the Texas National Guard

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

EL PASO — El Paso County officials sent out a plea Thursday evening for applicants to work at the county medical examiner’s office as the number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 here continues to rise.

“The Morgue Attendants will be provided maximum PPE [personal protective equipment], and will receive a COVID test prior to starting. All Morgue Attendants will be tasked with physically moving Decedents,” the notice reads. “Not only is this assignment physically taxing, but it may be emotionally taxing as well.”

The request comes as the county has resorted to using low-level offenders from the county jail to help transport the deceased. Their work will continue until there are enough new hires, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said Thursday.

2020 Election

Trump campaign loses again in court — this time to G. Gordon Liddy’s son

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's campaign lost again in court Friday, this time in Maricopa County.

Judge Mahoney said, "I will be dismissing the complaint with prejudice. I have heard what I needed to hear today."

Maricopa County lawyer Tom Liddy then defended the county's election that resulted in President-elect Biden winning the state of Arizona. Liddy is former FBI agent George Gordon Battle Liddy's son. George was involved in the Watergate scandal as the chief operative in the White House Plumbers unit during the Nixon Administration.

2020 Election

Michigan Republicans announce ‘we will follow the law’ after meeting with Trump: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield met with President Donald J. Trump Friday to discuss the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in their state. Following their meeting, Shirkey and Chatfield released a joint statement.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders... we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election," their statement read. "Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation.”

