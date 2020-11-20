A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million bond Friday afternoon and was released from the Kenosha County Detention Center.
My Pillow guy Mike Lindell helps right-wing alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse get out of jail: report
“He was turned over to his own security detail arranged by his attorney and is no longer in our custody,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department.
The 17-year-old has been held at the Kenosha County Detention Center since his extradition from Illinois on Oct. 30. Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree homicide after shooting three men during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. Two men – Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha – were killed. Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis was seriously injured.
“Rittenhouse’s case has become a political lightning rod, with gun-rights activists and conservatives calling Rittenhouse a hero, while those on the left see his case as an example of the danger of right-wing militias,” the Kenosha News reported.
“Kyle Rittenhouse is out of jail,” Attorney L. Lin Wood confirmed on Twitter, the newspaper reported. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.”
Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top.
Kyle is SAFE.
Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020
In the midst of battles of 20/20, The People needed & deserved some good news. That news was received today with release of Kyle Rittenhouse.
I thank members of my 501(c)(4) foundation, #FightBack for their long hours & dedication.
We could not have done it without The People.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse is 17 years old. Since August 25, he has been a political prisoner. All Kyle did was try to help others & defend himself when attacked.
We The People did not let him down. We raised over $2M for his bail & a portion of his defense costs. We will keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/VliTQCtsWC
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 20, 2020