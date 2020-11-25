Quantcast
Mystery of the ‘shy’ Trump voter may be solved by looking at this key demographic

Published

1 min ago

on

A supporter of President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election — but it wasn’t the massive blowout projected by most public opinion polls.

In fact, opinion polls underestimated Trump’s final support by between three and four points, just as they did in 2016 when he upset Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to win the presidency.

So who are these so-called “shy” Trump voters that pollsters keep missing?

American Enterprise Institute polling researcher Daniel Cox writes at FiveThirtyEight that Trump had unusually strong support from men who feel disconnected and alienated from society, and are thus far less likely to participate in opinion polls.

“In our pre-election survey on the strength of Americans’ social networks, we found that nearly one in five Americans (17 percent) reported having no one they were close with, marking a 9 percentage point increase from 2013,” he writes. “What’s more, we found that these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection than those with more robust personal networks.”

This presents some real problems for pollsters, whose job is to give accurate assessments of public opinion.

However, Cox says that the rise in socially disconnected Americans creates even deeper problems for American society as a whole.

“A lot of time will be spent over the next few years trying to explain the country’s growing social, economic and political problems, but we should not forget that political reforms and economic fixes are not going to address more fundamental problems of loneliness and social isolation in this country,” he writes. “And that may mean we increasingly have less insight into how a growing portion of the country feels.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Was the secret meeting between Netanyahu, Pompeo and Prince Mohammed a last minute war plot?

Published

1 min ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

The alarming possibility of a military attack on Iran — a nation that has long been in the sights of war hawks in the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel — was immediately invoked by foreign policy analysts Monday following reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in secret late Sunday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
‘He doesn’t care about the GOP!’ Morning Joe tells The View why Trump won’t help McConnell keep his majority

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski appeared Wednesday on ABC's "The View," and they bashed the Republican Party for backing a defeated president who won't do anything to help them.

Joy Behar asked the "Morning Joe" co-hosts whether Republicans were afraid to anger Trump ahead of Georgia's runoff election to decide both of the state's Senate seats, and determine whether they'll keep their Senate majority.

"Donald Trump's not going to do anything for the senators running in Georgia," Scarborough said. "Donald Trump is worried about Donald Trump. He doesn't care about the Republican Party, he's never cared about the Republican Party."

Trump campaign asks Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal despite rebuke by federal judge

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani is expected to take the lead when President Donald Trump's campaign appeals a federal judge's decision to dismiss challenges to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg reported that Giuliani has been asked to argue the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann rebuked Giuliani after he made oral arguments calling for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated. It was Giuliani's first appearance in federal court in decades.

