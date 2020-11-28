Narcissists are more likely to make bad decisions due to their overconfidence and refusal to take advice from experts
New research published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests that grandiose narcissists are more likely to make bad decisions, owing to an overconfidence in their abilities and a tendency to ignore the advice of experts.Grandiose narcissism is characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance and entitlement, feelings of superiority over others, and a readiness to exploit others. People with these characteristics tend to make their way up the hierarchy within organizations, often ending up in positions of power. Whether narcissists make good or bad leaders is another story.Stu…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: