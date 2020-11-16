National fund started for families of health care workers who died of COVID
MINNEAPOLIS — A new national fund announced Monday aims to raise millions of dollars for families of the nearly 1,400 U.S. health care workers who have died from COVID-19.The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, teamed up to create the Frontline Families Fund to help pay funeral costs and other expenses or college scholarships for children of the health care workers.“These people put their lives on the line, day after day after day, into harm’s way. They are the real heroes of th…
Supreme Court declines to order virus safety steps for vulnerable Texas inmates
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to order Texas officials to beef up safety measures at a Southeast Texas prison where 20 inmates have died from COVID-19.Two at-risk inmates at the Wallace Pack Unit, which houses geriatric and medically vulnerable prisoners, asked the high court to reinstate a trial judge’s September order requiring safety steps that included disinfecting common areas, providing inmates with cleaning supplies, conducting weekly testing and enforcing social distancing and a face mask mandate.The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay blocking the ... (more…)
GM and the UAW meet with Biden and Harris on COVID-19 and economy
General Motors and the UAW met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday to talk about the economy and the rise of COVID-19 cases sweeping the nation.The UAW told the incoming administration that there is a need for an immediate economic package to help people hard hit by the pandemic.The Biden Administration Transmission Committee called the meeting last night, said UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg. The virtual meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with Biden and Harris together in Wilmington, Delaware, a GM spokesperson said.UAW President Rory Gamble charac... (more…)
Fauci: Moderna vaccine results ‘stunningly impressive’
The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine trial as "stunningly impressive," calling the findings an emphatic validation of experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.
"I must admit that I would have been satisfied with 70 or at the most 75 percent efficacy," he told AFP.
"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent effective vaccine is stunningly impressive. It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated would be this good."