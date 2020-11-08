Netanyahu congratulates Biden, but in same breath thanks Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden, the projected winner of the US presidential election, on his victory, as well as Kamala Harris, projected to serve as the first woman vice president in US history.”Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu tweeted.”I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel,” he added.Netanyahu, who has fostered exceptionally close ties with President Donald Trump during the …
‘God Bless America’: World media react to Biden win
With headlines like 'God Bless America', powerful media outlets around the world welcomed the defeat of Donald Trump but warned president-elect Joe Biden faced enormous challenges in healing the United States.
The international press also focused on the feat of Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate who will become the United States' first female black vice president.
"A new dawn for America," read the headline of The Independent in Britain, showing a photo of Biden standing next to Harris and noting her historic achievement.
The Sunday Times went with a picture of a celebrating black woman draped in the US flag and the headline: "Sleepy Joe wakes up America", taunting Trump by using the derogatory nickname he had used for Biden.
Russian state media furious with Trump after loss to Biden: ‘Nothing will ever be the same’
According to the Daily Beast's Russian media expert, news that Donald Trump failed to secure another four years in the Oval Office was not well received by commentators on Kremlin-backed media outlets with one commentator wailing, "Nothing will ever be the same."
While the president had insisted that he did not have the backing of Russia, media figures told a different tale after word reached them that Joe Biden will be taking the reins in the U.S. in January.
On the island, Cubans are watching the US election as if it were their own
MIAMI — Even with a potential hurricane on Cuba’s doorstep, the dominant issue on the island is the U.S. presidential election. With increasingly broader access to the internet, Cubans are staying informed on what’s happening in their neighboring country, which they say may largely determine their own future.Cuban economists and others have followed the election almost minute by minute, reflecting the importance of relations with the United States, which have suffered since the election of Donald Trump.Pedro Monreal, an economist who favors changes in the island’s Soviet-styled economic model,... (more…)