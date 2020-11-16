New GOP congressman under fire after bragging he’s tried to convert Jews to Christianity but ‘they are very difficult’
GOP congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has quickly made a name for himself in many ways. At 25, he’s just become one of the youngest Americans ever elected to Congress.
During the campaign Cawthorn was accused of being anti-Semitic and supportive of Adolf Hitler after an Instagram post was uncovered showing not only has he visited “The vacation house of the Führer,” as he wrote, in Germany, but he gloated about it, saying it had been on his bucket list.
Now Cawthorn is once again under fire, and unsurprisingly it’s about comments he made about Jewish people in an interview with Jewish Insider.
A devout Christian, Cawthorn bragged that he personally has tried to convert Jews to Christianity. He confessed that while he has been successful converting “a lot” of Jews, but not those who are devout.
He seems to believe, as Jewish Insider reports, that it is his duty as a Christian to convert as many people as possible. He also suggests that “culturally Jewish people” are not real Jews.
Cawthorn says he tried “unsuccessfully” to convert Jews but then adds, “I have switched a lot of, uh, you know, I guess, culturally Jewish people.”
“But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.”
Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel writes, “Cawthorn expressed a similar sentiment during a July 2019 sermon at a church in Highlands, North Carolina.
“If you have Jewish blood running through your veins today,” he told the crowd, mulling on a chapter from the Gospel of Mark, “this might not mean as much to you, but for someone like me, who’s a gentile, this means a lot.”
He’s once again under fire.
“[Muslims] believe Jesus is a real person,” he said. “But being a practicing Jew, like, people who are religious about it, they are very difficult. I’ve had a hard time connecting with them in that way.” Here’s an idea: leave us alone!https://t.co/L6M5sRfQGp
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 16, 2020
“If you have Jewish blood running through your veins today…” let me stop you right there https://t.co/QSTdgYJHOy
— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) November 16, 2020
In my role as “speaking for the goyim” at the moment: WHAT THE HELL?
Later he talks about “if you have Jewish blood running through your veins.” Percentage of sentences that start that way, and have ever ended well …. [nil]
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) November 16, 2020
Republican Congressman Cawthorn: “If you have Jewish blood running through your veins …” is an actual statement he said in an interview with an explicitly Jewish magazine.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 16, 2020
in a certain sense there’s nothing here that *isn’t* a tell but the phrase “Jewish blood running through your veins” is the tell of all Nazi tells https://t.co/0qSqeRScfn
— Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) November 16, 2020
Wait, you are telling me that someone who had a great time visiting Hitler’s vacation spot also talks about “Jewish blood running through your veins”? Mind. Blown. https://t.co/PQkdcYo6CW
— Zachary Lesser (@ZacharyLesser) November 16, 2020
He’s just an “awe shucks” kind of NAZI. https://t.co/tXkQP58Czg
— Boston Grandpa Georgia On My Mind (@Boston_Grandpa) November 16, 2020
Not at all creepy, dude —-> “If you have Jewish blood running through your veins today, this might not mean as much to you, but for someone like me, who’s a gentile, this means a lot,” he said. https://t.co/0zuoPQ9iHP
— Jonathan Evans (@jon2bad) November 16, 2020
I’ve had a lot of people try to tell me that Rep. Ilhan Omar is anti-Semitic (she’s not). You know one thing she’s never said? The phrase: “Jewish blood running through your veins.” Maybe we can spend more time on this guy instead?https://t.co/lFyN9iyWcz
— David Jacobs (@jacobsfdavid) November 16, 2020
The “Jewish blood running through your veins” line he’s said is straight-up Nazism.
— Josh | Heir to Revolutionary Michael Easter II (@TheJoshHill3) November 16, 2020
The future of the Republican Party is increasingly explicit fascism. https://t.co/fQEHmpU2UC
— Max Berger (@maxberger) November 16, 2020
2020 Election
‘Imma shoot them’: Woman arrested for threatening Florida Republicans with tweet against anti-protest law
A 55-year-old woman named Karen Jones was arrested in Palm Beach, FL. after making an online threat to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for “looting” the state, the Miami Herald reported.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones was arrested at her home in Lantana after sending a tweet that declared, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them."
Jones admitted to a detective that the Twitter account was hers and that she made the post, according to the sheriff’s office. According to her affidavit, Jones, a registered Democrat, told the detective it was a “joke."
2020 Election
7 things President-elect Biden can achieve on health care
President-elect Joe Biden has plenty of work ahead of him; reining in the out-of-control pandemic tops the list, and beyond that, there are significant challenges on health care in general.
Unquestionably, the incoming administration also faces limitations. Twelve years ago, Barack Obama had a filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate. This time, that will not be the case, and many progressive dreams, like “Medicare for All,” are far out of reach. Even Biden’s modest goal to expand the Affordable Care Act via a public option will likely fall on Mitch McConnell’s deaf ears.
2020 Election
President-elect Biden: Trump’s refusal to admit defeat ‘more embarrassing for the country than debilitating‘
President-elect Joe Biden spoke freely about his predecessor's lackluster inability to concern himself with a peaceful transfer of power.
Biden referred to the current situation in the White House as “more embarrassing for the country than debilitating” and at one point even acknowledged that his vice president-elect Kamala Harris receives the intel briefings he's currently being denied because she is as a member of the intel committee.
When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden flatly responded that “more people may die” if Trump continues on his current path of withholding any aid during the transition process before the inauguration on Jan. 20.