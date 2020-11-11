New Trump campaign lawsuit targets Detroit vote-counting process
DETROIT — President Donald Trump’s campaign said it filed a second lawsuit in Michigan on Tuesday seeking to stop the state’s canvassing and certification of ballots. The Trump campaign said it filed the case in federal court, where the campaign is alleging “irregularities” in the Detroit absentee ballot counting process and concerns over a software glitch in Antrim County in northern Michigan. Unlike the campaign’s filing in the state Court of Claims last week, Tuesday’s filing includes more than 230 pages of affidavits, some handwritten, attesting to the irregularities, said Mark “Thor” Hearne…
2020 Election
Fox News now says ‘we’re just not sure’ if Joe Biden will be next president
Fox News senior White House correspondent John Roberts now says he's "not sure" who will be the next president even though his network has called the race for President-elect Joe Biden.
Roberts told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that he expects Republican legislators to have a "hard time" allowing electors to cast their votes for Biden when the Electoral College officially chooses the next president on December 14.
"One thing is that if they do manage to prolong this process, we start to get into December," Roberts asserted. "There comes a time when these electors have to be seated to vote on who will become president of the United States. And I'm told that the anger out there in these red states is so deep and so palpable, the GOP legislators may have a difficult time seating Biden electors when it comes down to putting in place that process for the vote on December 14th."
Brilliant supercut of Fox News hosts shows how they completely flipped on election challenges since 2016
After President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, opinion hosts at Fox News angrily demanded that Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton and Democrats concede at once. But four years later, the same Fox hosts are making no such demands of President Donald Trump, who might end up losing to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 300 electoral votes after all the counting is finished.
And a supercut video by the Washington Post shows how badly Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts have flip-flopped from what they were saying about election results four years ago.
‘Do not expect him to concede’ the election — Trump aides call his behavior an ’embarrassment’: report
There is growing frustration emanating from inside White House walls as an increasingly cornered president refuses to acknowledge the election result that will oust him from public office on Jan. 20 and name a new successor: President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, NBC News reported Wednesday.
Allies are describing President Donald J. Trump's avoidance of the situation as an "embarrassment" that does nothing more than sow “uncertainty and doubt and confusion” over his refusal to participate in a peaceful transfer of power over the next 10 weeks until the inauguration.