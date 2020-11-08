New York coronavirus positive test rate soars over 2% and records most daily cases in six months: Cuomo
NEW YORK — New York’s coronavirus positivity rate has soared over 2% and the state recorded the most COVID-19 cases in six months, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.Nearly 3,600 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and 18 died. That amounted to a 2.2% positive rate, up 10% in just a single day.There were 3,586 new coronavirus cases, a number that has soared in recent weeks. The last time it was that high was May 2 when the state was still recovering from the worst of the pandemic.Staten Island logged a 3.0% positivity rate as it became the worst hot spot in the city.E…
COVID-19
Biden under pressure to name new FDA chief stat — as faith in vaccines falters
President-elect Joe Biden made COVID-19 a linchpin of his campaign, criticizing President Donald Trump’s leadership on everything from masks and packed campaign rallies to vaccines.
That was the easy part. Biden now has the urgent job of filling top health care positions in his administration to help restore public trust in science-driven institutions Trump repeatedly undermined, and oversee the rollout of several coronavirus vaccines to a skeptical public who fear they were rushed for political expediency.
At the top of that list is a new commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, an agency where Biden faces immense pressure to move faster than any other modern president as the pandemic rages and COVID deaths are expected to surge through the winter. That agency and its beleaguered personnel will be relied on to give the green light to vaccines and therapeutics to fight the COVID pandemic.
2020 Election
Trump official reveals the moment the president crippled his re-election chances for good
On Saturday, a senior Trump adviser told POLITICO that the COVID-19 pandemic was probably not the deciding factor that cost the president the election.
Rather, according to this adviser, it was his catastrophic performance in the first debate.
"Neither summer convention gave Trump or Biden a bump in the polls. So the next critical opportunity to shake up the race was the first debate on Sept. 29," said the report. "The pressure was on Biden, who had uneven debate performances during the primary. He went off the campaign trail to prepare. Trump made a bizarre claim ahead of time that if Biden ended up doing well, it would be because his campaign injected him with drugs. It was Trump who delivered a debate performance unlike anything Americans had seen. Aggressive and volatile, he repeatedly interrupted Biden and talked over moderator Chris Wallace."
COVID-19
Cuomo to deploy National Guard troops to NY airports for COVID-19 enforcement as infection rate rises
NEW YORK — National Guard troops will be deployed to New York airports to make sure arriving travelers have proof of recently testing negative for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.The deployment follows a sweeping new entry test policy announced a week ago after the Empire State abandoned its travel advisory that mandated travelers from coronavirus hotspots quarantine for two weeks.“I want people to know we’re serious,” the governor said during a conference call with reporters. “You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing,”Airlines, the NYPD and the Port... (more…)