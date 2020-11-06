New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern sworn in for second term
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term Friday, as final election results showed her landslide victory was even bigger than previously thought.
The charismatic leader and her ministers made their oaths of office in English and Maori during a ceremony at Wellington’s Government House.
“I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand,” Ardern said, gesturing to her gathered team, in which women and Maori are strongly represented.
“They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country.”
Ardern, 40, leveraged her success battling Covid-19 into an unprecedented majority at the October 17 election, leading her centre-left Labour Party to its biggest win since World War II.
Final results released Friday showed Ardern won 50.0 percent of the vote, up from 49.0 on election night, giving her 65 seats in the 120-strong parliament, rather than 64.
The main opposition National Party saw its seats reduced from 35 to 33, prompting campaign director Gerry Brownlee to step down as deputy party leader.
Ardern said she had a clear mandate for reform, although her priorities were containing Covid-19 and rebuilding the virus-damaged economy.
– ‘Incrementalist’ reform –
The pandemic is one of a string of emergencies that tested Ardern’s leadership during a torrid first term, after she rode to an unexpected victory in 2017 polls on the back of a wave of support dubbed “Jacinda-mania”.
She displayed both empathy and decisive action on gun control after a white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosques attack last year.
Ardern again found herself comforting a shocked nation when a volcanic eruption at White Island, also known as Whakaari, killed 21 people and left dozens more with horrific burns.
While praised for her crisis management, Ardern was criticized during her first term for failing to deliver on key promises such as improving housing affordability, protecting the environment and reducing child poverty.
Since the election, Ardern has signaled she wants reform, but not at a rate that would alienate the centrist voters who switched support to Labour in the poll.
“We must make sure we represent all those who elected us, be they in city seats, rural seats, general seats or Maori seats,” she told reporters Friday.
She had flagged action on infrastructure projects including increased state housing and more renewable energy, as well as a determination to tackle issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality.
Edward Elder, a teaching fellow specializing in political communication at the University of Auckland, said Ardern was likely to take an “incrementalist” approach to reform.
“It really depends on what the Labour government thinks they can implement to create long-term change, rather than overreaching, facing a harsh backlash, and having National come in after 2023 and simply reversing all their decisions,” he told AFP.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
This is what moved one lifelong evangelical Republican to support Joe Biden
While evangelical Christians this year still overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump, exit polls show that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shaved off a small but significant portion of them.
New York Times columnist Elizabeth Bruenig has interviewed one such evangelical voter who has been backing Republicans since the 1980s who this year decided it was time to break with the GOP and back Biden.
Longtime Christian activist Dave O’Bannon explains to Bruenig how he believes conservative evangelicals have transformed from Christians who happen to vote Republican into Republicans who happen to be Christians.
2020 Election
‘Horrified’ national security officials making plans to deal with Trump if he refuses to accept election results: reports
According to a report from the Daily Beast, national security officials in Donald Trump's administration are "horrified" by his accusations that there has been voter fraud in the 2020 election and are making plans for what to do should he refuse to step down if he loses.
After Trump made a national address on Thursday night making baseless charges about "illegal ballots" being cast, the Beast reports national security officials both in and out of the administration are saying the president's comments are making their worst nightmares come true.
COVID-19
‘Litmus test’ – Olympic host Tokyo holds international gymnastics meet
Tokyo this weekend hosts an international gymnastics competition described as a "litmus test" of its ability to hold sports events during the pandemic, less than a year before the virus-delayed Olympics.
The friendly tournament on Sunday will feature teams from Japan, the United States, Russia and China, and is the first international sporting event in the Japanese capital since Tokyo 2020 was postponed in March.
Sports officials at home and abroad will be watching closely, especially after a false positive coronavirus test for Japan's top Olympic star Kohei Uchimura rattled nerves in the run-up to the event.