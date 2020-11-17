NFL appoints first all-Black officiating crew
The NFL will make history next week when an all-Black officiating crew oversees the Monday night clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the league confirmed Tuesday.
Veteran referee Jerome Boger will head an experienced seven-man officiating team for the game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said.
Boger is one of four members of the team who have officiated in Super Bowls before. The 65-year-old oversaw the 2012 season Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Fittingly, the officiating line-up comes in a game involving teams who have a long history of promoting minorities.
The Rams were the first NFL team to integrate Black players when they signed Kenny Washington and Woody Strode in 1946.
Tampa Bay meanwhile is the first team in league history to feature three Black coordinators on their coaching staff — Todd Bowles (defense), Byron Leftwich (offense) and Keith Armstrong (special teams).
The Bucs also employ two female assistant coaches in Lori Locust (assistant defensive line) and Maral Javadifar (assistant strength and conditioning).
Nevada SecState denies talking to Lindsey Graham as election interference scandal expands
Sen. Lindsey Graham's election interference scandal continued to grow on Tuesday.
On Monday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused the South Carolina Republican of meddling in the election by discussing how that state could avoid counting legal votes in an attempt to have Donald Trump carry the state in spite of the will of the voters.
US to slash troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan
The US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said around 2,000 troops would be pulled from Afghanistan by January 15, and 500 more would come back from Iraq, leaving 2,500 in each country.
The moves reflect Trump's policy "to bring the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to a successful and responsible conclusion and to bring our brave service members home," Miller said.
Miller said the US had met its goals, set in 2001 after the Al Qaeda attacks on the United States, to defeat Islamist extremists and to help "local partners and allies to take the lead in the fight."
Donald Trump Jr. appears to concede that Biden defeated his father
Donald Trump Jr. and his siblings have been vocal — incorrectly — about their supposed belief that President Donald Trump won the election. But a new campaign text message suggests he is well aware of the fact that his father actually lost the race to President-elect Joe Biden.
On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) sent out a text message as the organization campaigns for the upcoming Georgia runoff where two Senate seats are on the line, reports Mediaite. Without those two seats, the Republican Party would lose control of the Senate — and Trump Jr. aimed to raise awareness about that in his text. However, he also appeared to acknowledge something else: the 2020 presidential election is a loss they will have to move on from.