Noam Chomsky: ‘Malevolent’ Trump exposed the ‘extreme fragility of American democracy’

Prominent public intellectual Noam Chomsky is explaining how President Donald Trump, post-election, is revealing the actual state of America’s fragile democracy.

The president’s General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily W. Murphy may have signed off on beginning the transition process for the Biden administration but he is still pushing his baseless, unfounded claims of voter fraud. Although U.S. election officials deemed the 2020 presidential election “the most secure in American history,” Trump continues to insist the general election was rigged.

In an interview with Truthout, Chomsky explains how Trump has tested the boundaries of America’s democracy — and revealed how fragile it actually is. Despite Trump’s post-election actions, Chomsky insists the fragility of the American democracy is the bigger concern in this case.

“Whatever the validity of my speculation about the goals and success of the Trump strategy, the whole election reveals the extreme fragility of American democracy,” Chomsky said.

Chomsky also shared his reaction to nearly half of the country, including Republican lawmakers, continuing to follow the words and actions of an irresponsible leader who contributed greatly to the massive acceleration of a pandemic.

“It is amazing enough that someone whose malevolent decision to provoke an out-of-control pandemic has just killed tens of thousands of Americans can even run for office, even carry much of the country with him, and that the political party that virtually shines his shoes can win a resounding victory at every level apart from the White House,” Chomsky noted. “That’s putting aside Trump’s major “achievements”: driving to near-term environmental catastrophe and sharply increasing the threat of terminal war, crimes that scarcely registered in the electoral process.”

Even now after recounts have been conducted in states where Trump has contested election results, recent polls have suggested that Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the election still appear to be working. Monmouth reports: “Three-quarters (77%) of Trump backers say Biden’s win was due to fraud” and “The anger among Trump’s base is tied to a belief that the election was stolen.”