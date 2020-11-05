Not ‘a James Bond movie’: GOP ‘kingmaker’ warns Republicans to stop false claims of election fraud
He was known as the “architect” of the George Bush presidency, and to this day some still call him a “kingmaker.” And while Democrats have good reason to oppose his practices and political policies, Karl Rove is still a voice of reason among Republicans.
So when the former Bush Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff talks on Fox News or writes in The Wall Street Journal, he’s often listened to.
And it’s time for the right wing extremists to listen to Rove now.
There is no election fraud, and no vote “stealing,” he warns them.
“There are suspicious partisans across the spectrum who believe widespread election fraud is possible,” Rove writes at The Wall Street Journal and on his site.
“Some hanky-panky always goes on, and there are already reports of poll watchers in Philadelphia not being allowed to do their jobs. But stealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isn’t going to happen.”
Let’s repeat that: ” That isn’t going to happen.”
2020 Election
Stoking chaos, Trump campaign lies to supporters that it has won Pennsylvania
With Democratic nominee Joe Biden edging closer to a possible electoral victory as the last states move to finalize their results, President Donald Trump emerged from an overnight hiatus from Twitter on Thursday morning by declaring in a 9:12 am ET all-caps message: "STOP THE COUNT!"
While the electoral map maintained by the Associated Press as of this writing shows Biden leading the contest with a 264 to 214 lead over the Republican incumbent—and the key states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina still in play—the Trump campaign was sending false emails to its supporters Thursday morning claiming it had won Pennsylvania, even though his official lead was narrowing as legitimate mail-in ballots continued to be counted, many of which are considered likely to be from Biden voters.
2020 Election
Fox News ‘propagandists’ keep echoing ludicrous claim that election is ‘being stolen’ from Trump: columnist
As of early Thursday afternoon, November 5, former Vice President Joe Biden — according to the Washington Post — has won 253 electoral votes, and the vote-counting continues in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. Liberal Post opinion writer Greg Sargent, in his November 5 column, discusses Fox News' coverage of the election and is vehemently critical of the Fox opinion hosts who continue to carry Trump's water after Election Day.
"With President Trump mounting a frantic, last-ditch effort to stop the counting of votes that could doom his reelection," Sargent writes, "his Fox News propagandists are wheeling into action. One after another, they are raging that the election is being stolen from Trump by all manner of chicanery and fraud."
2020 Election
Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston: ‘No path left for Trump here’
Veteran political reporter Jon Ralston said on Thursday that President Donald Trump no longer has a path to victory in Nevada.
Ralston explained the situation after new vote totals showed Joe Biden's lead growing to nearly 12,000 votes in the state.
"Only about 14K votes or so updated from Clark [County] and Biden lead goes up by almost 5K," Ralston wrote on Twitter. "See the advantage Dems have with [voting by mail]. If that is ratio for ballots in Clark, very bad news for Trump."
"Washoe [County] only has few thousand provisionals left -- should be a wash. Few thousand rural votes left -- Biden will lose 2k max there, probably less," he added. "That leaves Clark and tens of thousands of mail and provisionals. Little chance Dems lose there."