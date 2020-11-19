‘Not a silver bullet’: COVID vaccine maker warns refusal to wear masks ‘makes no sense – you’re going to get infected’
The CEO of Moderna, one of two U.S. companies that are about to submit coronavirus vaccines for emergency approval to the FDA, on Thursday blasted those who continue to refuse to wear masks.
“It’s not a silver bullet,” Stéphane Bancel said to attendees at the virtual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, calling for stronger surveillance and public health measures.
“When you look around the world you have some countries that have done an excellent job, including China, of controlling the virus. And you have some countries where it’s totally out of control,” he said, not naming them. With more than a quarter of a million Americans dead and rapidly approaching 12 million infections, the United States is, however, at the top of the list.
“When you still go today, in some places, and you see, you know, going to crowded places with no masks, or eating inside restaurants with no masks, I don’t understand it. It makes no sense to me.”
“You’re going to get infected,” Bancel warned. “The only question is when.”
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warns the Covid vaccine is “not a silver bullet” and public-health measures like wearing masks are still needed https://t.co/qjT7ePxsDM #OurNewEconomy pic.twitter.com/S0rAHL9IuA
— Bloomberg New Economy Forum (@neweconforum) November 19, 2020
