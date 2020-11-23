NYT reflects on Trump’s presidency — with hilarious analysis of why he liked turkey pardons

In a deep dive into the final days of President Donald J. Trump’s White House, The New York Times has drawn a somewhat unusual comparison — to Thanksgiving pardoning of turkeys.

In November 2018, Trump stood in the Rose Garden and delivered the hard truth to a bird named Carrots, who was surely going to the slaughter.

“This was a fair election. Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” Trump said. “We’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. It’s too bad for Carrots.”

Trump could learn a lot from Carrots these days. “In the weeks since Election Day, the president and his allies have set off on a groundless and dangerous effort to overturn the will of an electorate that rejected him, moving to undercut basic tenets of American democracy to cling to an office he did not expect to win four years ago and has not particularly treasured since, by most accounts,” The New York Times reported.

The administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), Emily Murphy, formally announced Monday that President-elect Joe Biden was the apparent winner of the election, signaling it was finally time to begin the transition. Trump, in true fashion, tweeted his response – on the one hand, asking for the transition to begin and, on the other hand, threatening anyone who rules against him.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country [sic]. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump tweeted. “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Trump continued, “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country [sic], I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and I have told my team to do the same.”

