Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid
An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro — who describes himself as a “ceremonial high magician and occult book author” on his Amazon profile — is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.
Montenegro “allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020” and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor’s office statement said.
He used post office boxes he had opened for the purpose as well as his own home address in a bid to secure the ballots, according to the indictment.
The 53-year-old is also accused of falsifying nomination documents required to submit his candidacy for the mayoral race by using signatures and addresses of “fictitious, non-existent or deceased persons.”
If convicted, Montenegro could face more than 15 years in prison, while his alleged accomplice Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, faces seven years on lesser charges.
The two men were scheduled to be formally charged later on Tuesday.
2020 Election
Joe Biden speaks to two right-wing Trump allies as world leaders increasingly accept the president’s defeat
US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first talks since his victory with the prime ministers of Israel and India, allies of Donald Trump who has not conceded defeat.
Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, that he was determined "to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support."
Biden "reiterated his steadfast support for Israel's security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state," the president-elect's office said in a statement.
2020 Election
Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid
An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro -- who describes himself as a "ceremonial high magician and occult book author" on his Amazon profile -- is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.
Montenegro "allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020" and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor's office statement said.
2020 Election
Trump campaign app tracked movements of supporters — and served up ‘intimate’ view of social networks: report
"Voter surveillance tool of extraordinary power"
The Trump campaign's smartphone app tracked the movements of millions of the president's supporters, gave the campaign an "intimate" view of users' social networks, and delivered massive amounts of data that Trump will be able to use in the future, for a wide variety of purposes.
"The app lets Trump’s team communicate directly with the 2.8 million people who downloaded it — more than any other app in a U.S. presidential campaign — and if they gave permission, with their entire contact list as well," the Associated Press reports.