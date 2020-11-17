Quantcast
Connect with us

Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid

Published

41 mins ago

on

A poll worker places vote-by-mail ballots into a ballot box at the Miami-Dade Election Department headquarters on October 14, 2020 (AFP)

An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro — who describes himself as a “ceremonial high magician and occult book author” on his Amazon profile — is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.

ADVERTISEMENT

Montenegro “allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020” and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor’s office statement said.

He used post office boxes he had opened for the purpose as well as his own home address in a bid to secure the ballots, according to the indictment.

The 53-year-old is also accused of falsifying nomination documents required to submit his candidacy for the mayoral race by using signatures and addresses of “fictitious, non-existent or deceased persons.”

If convicted, Montenegro could face more than 15 years in prison, while his alleged accomplice Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, faces seven years on lesser charges.

The two men were scheduled to be formally charged later on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden speaks to two right-wing Trump allies as world leaders increasingly accept the president’s defeat

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first talks since his victory with the prime ministers of Israel and India, allies of Donald Trump who has not conceded defeat.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, that he was determined "to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support."

Biden "reiterated his steadfast support for Israel's security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state," the president-elect's office said in a statement.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Occultist accused of homeless voter scheme in California mayor bid

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

An occult author who ran for mayor in a California town has been charged with fraudulently using the names of thousands of homeless people in a scheme to get himself elected, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro -- who describes himself as a "ceremonial high magician and occult book author" on his Amazon profile -- is accused of trying to rig the municipal poll in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles county.

Montenegro "allegedly submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020" and faces more than 40 charges, a Los Angeles County prosecutor's office statement said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign app tracked movements of supporters — and served up ‘intimate’ view of social networks: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

"Voter surveillance tool of extraordinary power"

The Trump campaign's smartphone app tracked the movements of millions of the president's supporters, gave the campaign an "intimate" view of users' social networks, and delivered massive amounts of data that Trump will be able to use in the future, for a wide variety of purposes.

"The app lets Trump’s team communicate directly with the 2.8 million people who downloaded it — more than any other app in a U.S. presidential campaign — and if they gave permission, with their entire contact list as well," the Associated Press reports.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE