Officials at law firms representing Trump are balking at his efforts to overturn elections: report
On Monday, The New York Times reported that senior officials at multiple law firms representing President Donald Trump’s campaign in their lawsuits against the election counts are increasingly uncomfortable with their legal teams being used to advance arguments to undermine the legitimacy of the vote.
“Some senior lawyers at Jones Day, one of the country’s largest law firms, are worried that it is advancing arguments that lack evidence and may be helping Mr. Trump and his allies undermine the integrity of American elections, according to interviews with nine partners and associates, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their jobs,” reported Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Rachel Abrams, and David Enrich. “At another large firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, based in Columbus, Ohio, lawyers have held internal meetings to voice similar concerns about their firm’s election-related work for Mr. Trump and the Republican Party, according to people at the firm. At least one lawyer quit in protest.”
Trump has had ties to Jones Day going back years, with one of the legal partners, Don McGahn, going on to serve as the president’s White House counsel and an adviser in his judicial appointments.
The president has challenged results in several states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, all of which show growing leads for Joe Biden as the final votes are counted.
“In recent days, Mr. Trump and his allies have been trying to raise money to bankroll their legal efforts. Some of the fund-raising entreaties have noted that a portion of donated money might be used to pay down the campaign’s existing debts, rather than to fund new legal efforts,” said the report. “While it is not clear which law firms will be filing the suits, Jones Day has been one of Mr. Trump’s most steadfast legal advisers.”
CNN reporter destroys Bill Barr in massive fact-check
CNN reporter Marshall Cohen just destroyed U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr as a "serial liar" about "voter fraud."
"He pushed false narratives, cited debunked claims, and doubled down on the absolutely ridiculous conspiracy theory that foreign countries would flood the US with millions of forged ballots," Cohen tweeted. He continued, "June 22: Barr lied about mail-in voting and massively exaggerated the risks of fraud. For the first time, he also raised the possibility that foreign countries will send forged ballots to US voters. Trump picked up this baseless theory and ran with it."
The Daily Show destroys Fox News with epic takedown of Trump’s refusal to concede
In an ode to presidential elections of yesteryear, The Daily Show created a video montage of Fox News footage where Republicans blamed Democrats for being sore losers. Except this time -- they are doing literally everything mentioned in their very own videos.
"Democrats are being sore losers. They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election. So what do they do? They cry malfeasance, wrongdoing, criminality, fraud," the video begins.
"Democrats, more so than Republicans, seem to have a problem conceding defeat," the clip continues. "Either the election system broke down or some mystery votes are hiding somewhere."
Trump falsely claims he ‘won’ Georgia after GOP governor vows to count only ‘legal’ votes
On Monday, in response to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) saying that he would see to it that only "legally cast ballots" would be counted in Georgia, President Donald Trump tweeted — falsely — that this means he "won" the state.
His tweet tagged GOP Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally who unsuccessfully ran for Senate, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who previously served as governor of Georgia.
This is good news, it means I won! cc: @RepDougCollins @SecretarySonny https://t.co/zO4AlPF8O0