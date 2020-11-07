On the island, Cubans are watching the US election as if it were their own
MIAMI — Even with a potential hurricane on Cuba’s doorstep, the dominant issue on the island is the U.S. presidential election. With increasingly broader access to the internet, Cubans are staying informed on what’s happening in their neighboring country, which they say may largely determine their own future.Cuban economists and others have followed the election almost minute by minute, reflecting the importance of relations with the United States, which have suffered since the election of Donald Trump.Pedro Monreal, an economist who favors changes in the island’s Soviet-styled economic model,…
World
World
Tijuana has a new mayor, same as the old mayor, as Gonzalez Cruz retakes office
TIJUANA, Mexico — The first female mayor of Tijuana served for less than a month before her previous boss returned on Thursday, demanding his old job back.Arturo Gonzalez Cruz, the elected mayor of Tijuana, stepped away from office in mid-October, after appointing his education secretary, Karla Ruiz MacFarland, to serve in his absence. Then, in a turn of events that was bizarre even by Baja California standards, Gonzalez Cruz announced Thursday he plans to temporarily resume his mayoral duties — at least for the next few weeks.The 66-year-old real estate executive said he plans to continue ser... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Vatican to publish probe into disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick
The Vatican said Friday that next week it will publish the results of a long-awaited investigation into ex-US cardinal Theodore McCarrick following his expulsion last year for sexual abuse.
Pope Francis had promised in 2018 to make a "thorough" investigation of how McCarrick, now 90, rose through the ranks despite years of allegations about sexual misconduct.
McCarrick was finally stripped of his cardinal's title in 2018 and his priest's status in 2019, after being found guilty by the Vatican of the sexual abuse of a teenage boy in the 1970s, and of sexual misconduct with adult male seminarians.