One man is dead after gunfire erupts at North Carolina church

One person is dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a North Carolina church, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Gunfire erupted outside Living Water Baptist Church near Greensboro, leaving one Black male dead. It’s not yet known if the shooting occurred while a church event was underway.

“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” a press release from the High Point Police Department read.

