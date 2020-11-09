Quantcast
One man is dead after gunfire erupts at North Carolina church

1 min ago

One person is dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a North Carolina church, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Gunfire erupted outside Living Water Baptist Church near Greensboro, leaving one Black male dead. It’s not yet known if the shooting occurred while a church event was underway.

“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” a press release from the High Point Police Department read.

2020 Election

Ted Cruz and Mark Levin blow up at Chris Wallace for comparing senator to a ‘Japanese solider’ who fought WWII long after it ended

7 mins ago

November 9, 2020

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is among the far-right Republicans who is urging President Donald Trump to fight President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election and battle it out in court. But other conservatives, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have congratulated Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their win, and Fox News' Chris Wallace is comparing Cruz to a "Japanese soldier" who continued fighting World War II long after it ended.

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins shredded for feigning concern and calling for ‘patience’ as Trump refuses to accept election results

13 mins ago

November 9, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was shredded for her signature fence-sitting and refusal to admonish President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

First, Collins called President-elect Joe Biden the "apparent" victor, before saying that Trump and others "have questions about the results in certain states."

"There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so," Collins claimed. "I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year."

2020 Election

Trump adviser David Bossie tests positive for COVID

21 mins ago

November 9, 2020

President Donald J. Trump's senior campaign adviser David Bossie tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported Monday.

Bossie has been leading Trump's post-election political and legal battles challenging ballots in states the president lost to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, now President-elect Biden. "The president tapped him for the role last week when his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, fell ill with the coronavirus. Bossie now has the virus also," Jacobs tweeted.

