One prosecutor tried to put Jeffrey Epstein away for decades — but powerful men maneuvered to stop her
MIAMI — When Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in state court in June 2008 to two sex solicitation charges, which came with an 18-month sentence but avoided tougher federal sex crimes charges as part of a deal with the feds, colleagues of the federal prosecutor who had led the investigation flooded her with congratulations.But Ann Marie Villafaña was in no mood to celebrate.“After all the hell they put me through, I don’t feel like celebrating 18 months,” Villafaña wrote to one colleague about Epstein’s sentence, which became a #MeToo symbol of how rich and powerful sex offenders can evade justic…
Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows
Ivanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to a new report.These advisers may publicly act as though they believe Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can pull some kind of courtroom miracle to prove widely debunked claims of election fraud, Axios reported.“But talk to them privately, and many say Rudy Giuliani and his team are on a dead-end path,” Axios writers Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene said.“Even Jared and Ivanka think this is going nowher... (more…)
Friend who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse told police teen predicted life behind bars after shooting 3 during Kenosha protests
CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse predicted he would spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting three people during chaotic demonstrations in Kenosha over the summer, a close friend told police hours after the gunfire.Dominick Black, now 19, told investigators that Rittenhouse fled to the back room of a local business after Kenosha police rebuffed his attempt to turn himself in. Black said he met Rittenhouse there and tried to calm him down after he fatally shot two men and wounded another.“The dude’s sweating like a pig. He’s just freaking out. His face is white,” Black said in a recorded i... (more…)