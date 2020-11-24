Orthodox Jewish synagogue fined over secret pandemic wedding
An Orthodox Jewish synagogue has been fined by New York authorities after thousands gathered to attend a secretly organized indoor wedding that violated coronavirus restrictions.
The Hasidic place of worship was fined $15,000 over the November 8 event, which was organized without the knowledge of city officials, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
It is the latest example of tensions between officials and Orthodox communities over social distancing measures imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, which ravaged Orthodox neighborhoods in the spring.
Last month, an area in Brooklyn witnessed angry protests against localized measures that placed restrictions on places of worship and closed non-essential businesses in an attempt to fend off a second wave of the virus.
City and state leaders said the measures were necessary to stem a surge in infections, which coincided with Orthodox Jews gathering in large numbers to celebrate important holy days.
Members of Orthodox communities said they were being unfairly discriminated against and prevented from practicing their religion.
Last month, under pressure from authorities, Orthodox leaders cancelled another wedding that was expected to have 10,000 guests.
But the latest wedding went ahead at the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg after invites were spread by word of mouth, with no posters advertising it on synagogue walls, wrote a Hasidic newspaper that knew about the celebration in advance, according to the New York Times.
The city issued a fine after a video of the wedding showing thousands of attendees singing and dancing without masks circulated on social media.
“It appears that there was a very conscious effort to conceal what was going on. And that’s what makes it even more unacceptable,” said de Blasio.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Conservatives’ favorite ‘anti-censorship’ platform Parler now censoring #WriteInTrumpforGA posts: report
On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that the alternative social network Parler is hiding posts tagged with "#WriteInTrumpforGA," an online campaign to convince Republican voters to reject Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January runoff and write in Donald Trump in protest of Georgia's GOP officials' supposed disloyalty for allowing President-elect Joe Biden to carry the state.
"A user on Twitter shared a screenshot of Parler's search screen," reported James Crowley. "The screengrab shows no results for #WriteInTrumpforGA. However, a Newsweek search on Parler shows that there are 21 'Parleys' for the aforementioned hashtag, six for a #WriteInTrumpforSenateGA, and 52 for #WriteinTrumpGeorgiaRunoff."
Breaking Banner
Ousted Trump lawyer threatens many lawsuits in Georgia — ‘no later than tomorrow’
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell threatened to "release the Kraken" to help Trump win the 2020 election. She was ultimately fired, but she's still waging a war against the state of Georgia.
Powell, who also works as retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's lawyer, announced that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) was in on a conspiracy that stole the election from Trump.
In an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Powell said that she's going to sue people in Georgia tomorrow. She didn't specify which people she would sue but it will likely be against Georgia election officials, claiming there was foreign intrusion in the election.
2020 Election
Ivanka and Jared considering New Jersey or Florida because Manhattan is too inhospitable: report
With their reputation in tatters after serving as senior White House advisors, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are looking to move somewhere other than New York City when Donald Trump's term ends in January.
"Town officials in Bedminster, N.J., have the plans for a possible Trump family future, or at least the blueprints: a major addition to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 'cottage' on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club, four new pickleball courts, a relocated heliport, and a spa and yoga complex. As Manhattan awaits word of the Trump family’s return, the first daughter and her husband appear to be making preparations elsewhere: a Garden State refuge behind guarded gates, perhaps, or Florida, where President Trump is renovating his Mar-a-Lago estate," The New York Times reported Tuesday. "But New York now seems inhospitable and nowhere in their plans."