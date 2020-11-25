Quantcast
Connect with us

Parts of Texas are issuing a partial curfew for Thanksgiving weekend because of rampant COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Hours before Thanksgiving, San Antonio and Bexar County officials issued partial curfews that will take effect through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Starting Thanksgiving Day, residents cannot gather outside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Central unless they are commuting to or from a business. The curfew ends Monday, according to the amended emergency orders by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurants must close their indoor and outdoor dining during curfew hours, but curbside, takeout and drive-thru options can continue as usual.

Those who violate the order can face a fine up to $1,000.

The curfew is a last minute attempt to curb social gatherings as Texas continues to see record numbers of people infected with the coronavirus.

“Please listen to our public health experts. It’s not worth the risk this holiday season,” Nirenberg said in a tweet. “If you have to leave home, wear a mask & keep your distance from others.”

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego issued a similar order late Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas health officials reported more than 14,000 new coronavirus infections Wednesday in what appeared to be an all-time high for daily cases. The record comes right before the Thanksgiving holiday as public health authorities urge people to celebrate apart this year, warning that family gatherings may increase the spread of infections at a time when many Texas hospitals report overwhelming volumes of COVID-19 patients.

The seven-day average of new cases in Texas continues to surpass 10,000, having tripled since the beginning of October. Testing is also at record levels. Roughly 10% of coronavirus tests yielded positive results on Nov. 24, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Seth Meyers hilariously mocks Trump for being so depressed he’s hiding from the press

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hasn't surfaced from the White House in the past few weeks, except for a few rounds of golf. "Late Show" host Seth Meyers couldn't help but picture Trump hiding under a pile of blankets hiding from the world.

"Two weeks for a man who clearly loves talking to cameras. I mean, what's going on?" Meyers asked. "I'm guessing someone has to crack open his bedroom door every day at two in the afternoon and say to a lump of blankets, 'Mr. President? Mr. President, do you want to talk to the American people today?'"

"No," Meyers anticipated Trump saying.

"We think it would be a good idea," Meyers imagined Trump's staff says.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’ve never had a president act more like a Russian agent’: CNN’s Cuomo slams Trump’s attacks on democracy

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for his demand to "turn the election over" into a victory for him instead.

"Last time I heard a voice like that spouting nonsense like that with a screen that was lit up like that, it was Poltergeist. This is just as scary," said Cuomo. "As for all that evidence of mass voter fraud, they're nodding their heads, yes, yes, yes. Then why don't they offer some? At least 30 cases lost since Election Day, all for the same reason, conservative judges, liberal judges, conservative states, liberal states: no proof. Today, more nothing. Unsworn witnesses making claims of fraud that they suspected or largely heard about. All those Trumpers in power, think about it, all those different elections in states he lost, swing states, yet none of them came forward with anything real. What does that tell you?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anthony Scaramucci says there’s no chance Trump is running in 2024: ‘I know the guy’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Anthony Scaramucci, former aide to President Donald Trump, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he doesn't think there will be another MAGA campaign in 2024.

Trump is facing a number of state and federal lawsuits when he leaves office. Even if he manages to pardon himself or secure a pardon it would still leave tax and bank fraud cases.

"I actually think on January 21st, they're going to slice his throat metaphorically and they're going to push him out to pasture as hard as possible because you have all these young Republicans that want to run for president and Mitch McConnell knows that once he's out of power he has to dispatch them very quickly," Scaramucci said "By the way, Chris, you know the president's personality. I know it very well. The minute he leaves that stage, and it is no longer about him, he's not campaigning for other people. He's not going to go to diminishing crowd sized rallies for himself. And the bloom will be off the rose, and he'll be 75 years old. So, I see this thing ending way more abruptly than other people do."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE