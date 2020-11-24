Quantcast
‘Pay-Per-View’: Critics slam Boston Globe for saying Americans don’t want to see Trump dragged out of the White House

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

“This is a deep, almost surreal misunderstanding of our nation”

The Boston Globe is probably surprised after publishing a piece asking, “What if Trump won’t leave the White House?

On social media the paywalled newspaper tweeted, “Even a nation hooked on drama does not want to see a US president dragged out the front door of the White House on Jan. 20, so we asked experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant.”

