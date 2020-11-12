Pelosi scolds Republicans: Stop the election ‘circus’ and ‘start focusing on COVID’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Thursday amid growing tension in the chasm between President Donald J. Trump’s White House and President-elect Joe Biden’s winning of the presidential contest by over 5.1 million popular votes.
Pelosi urged Republicans to “stop the circus,” saying, “the election is over.” She also reminded the GOP to “start focusing on COVID.”
“Every day that goes by without the Republican party acknowledging and accepting the results of this election is another day Americans faith in their wonderful democracy declines,” Schumer said.
“Stop the circus,” says @SpeakerPelosi, urging Republicans to focus on responding to & ending the pandemic. “The election is over,” says @SenSchumer, urging GOP to “start focusing on COVID.” Tells Republicans “to stop the shenanigans” and recognize the Pres has lost the election. pic.twitter.com/nYzdghpm3x
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 12, 2020
Watch the video below.
Leader Schumer and I are speaking with reporters live at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/laCjrG1iso
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 12, 2020
